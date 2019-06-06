June 6 Transactions and Game Information

June 6, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Today the Texas Rangers announced the following transactions affecting the Down East Wood Ducks

+ INF Tyler Depreta-Johnson transferred from Triple-A Nashville to Down East. He will wear number 15

- INF Yanio Perez placed on the Temporary Inactive List

Today the Wood Ducks (41-18) are back at Grainger Stadium to kick off Farm Appreciation Weekend with the Frederick Keys (28-29). It's Thirsty Thursday with $1 Natural Light and Busch Light cans. Left-hander John King (0-0, 2.05) will make the start for the Woodies, opposed by Keys lefty DL Hall (2-2, 4.11). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online on 960thebull.com as well as the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodduksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: Jason Bahr delivered another stellar start for the Wood Ducks, while Ryan Dorow drove in three, and Yonny Hernandez reached base four times, in a 6-2 win over Lynchburg to take the rubber game of the series.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wood Ducks have now scored first in ten of their last 11 games, and are 32-8 overall this year when striking first in a ballgame. Down East now sits with a magic number of four, 7.0 games up with 11 games to play. The Wood Ducks have the second best record in minor league baseball trailing only Delmarva (SAL, 44-14).

THE LATZ EFFECT: After struggling to start with the Wood Ducks, Jake Latz has turned it around, giving up just two earned runs over his last 27 innings of work, and winning his last four starts. He has lowered his ERA from 10.38 to 2.29 over that stretch, and has struck out 36 while walking just 9 in his las five outings. The Woodies are 6-2 overall in his 8 starts. He was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for May 27-June 2.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Wood Ducks 23 road wins this season are tied for the most in all of minor league baseball. Down East is 23-5 on the road, but just 18-13 at Grainger Stadium. At home the Woodies are batting .253, with an OPS of .705, and an ERA of 2.92, and scoring an average of 4.7 runs-per-game. On the road the Woodies boast an average of .260 to go along with an OPS of .716, and an ERA of 2.63, while scoring 5.1 runs-per-game. By comparison, the Woodies won 12 road games in the entire first half last season, and just 11 in the second half.

BAHR NONE!: Jason Bahr has been incredibly consistent for the Wood Ducks this season, giving up two earned runs or fewer in all nine starts. He picked up his fifth win of the season on Tuesday to lead all Wood Ducks starters, and his 1.90 ERA ranks second in the Carolina League.

KING OF THE HILL: Wood Ducks lefty John King has been excellent through three starts this season. He allowed four earned runs through 18 innings, and has struck out 18, while walking just one. Against Carolina on Friday, King matched a career-high with nine strikeouts. Despite King's two quality starts, the Wood Ducks have scored a combined eight runs in three games, and as a result he has endured three no-decisions.

LEO LEADS THE WAY: Wood Ducks outfielder Leody Taveras has reached base safely in 17 straight ballgames, batting .297, and sporting an OBP of .400 over that span, dating back to May 17. His streak is tied with KJ Harrison (POT) as the longest active in the Carolina League. Taveras also had an 11-game on base streak for the Woodies from April 23-May 7.

ARIAS ABOARD: Diosbel Arias tallied three hits Saturday, after a four-hit ballgame last Monday against Carolina. He is batting .388 (19-49) over his last 13 ballgames, and has raised his average from .293 to .313 over that span, which now ranks him sixth in the Carolina league. 16 of his 68 hits this year have been doubles. He was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for May 27-June 2.

HOME RUN HAPPY: After starting the year slowly in the power de-partment, the Wood Ducks have now hit 15 home runs in their last 15 games, including five games with multiple home runs. Down East now is fourth in the Carolina League in home runs with 38.

HUFF KEEPS HITTING: Sam Huff hit his fourth home run of the season for the Wood Ducks Saturday, and his 19th overall this season, third most in all of minor league baseball. Huff is now riding a eight-game hitting streak (13-29, .448), and has nine multi-hit games in 24 games played in Down East. He eclipsed his 2018 home run total (18), which came over 118 games, in just 52 games this season.

MAGNIFICENT MAY: The Wood Ducks finished the month 20-9, their highest win total in a month in franchise history. They wrapped up the month 21 games above .500 and with a 7.5 lead in the Southern Divi-sion. They enjoyed three win streaks of 4+ games during May, including six straight victories to close the month.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers April 19, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

TOP-30 in Kinston: The Woodies now have seven Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 21. Sam Huff.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.