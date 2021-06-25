Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 25)

The Dash take on Asheville for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (21-24) vs. ASHEVILLE TOURISTS (20-24)

RHP Jeremiah Burke (1-1, 2.57 ERA) vs. RHP Mark Moclair (1-1, 2.92 ERA)

6:35 p.m. - McCormick Field (Asheville, NC)

Game #46

DASH STRUGGLE WITH RISP, LOSE GAME 3

The Dash dropped the third game of the series to Asheville Thursday evening, hitting 1-14 with runners in scoring position in a 7-1 loss. Winston-Salem dug themselves into a 4-0 hole two innings into the game and were unable to recover down the stretch.

The best offensive opportunity for the Dash came in the eighth, when Lenyn Sosa plated the lone Dash run with an RBI single. After Tyler Osik reached in the following plate appearance, the bases were loaded for Johan Cruz and Duke Ellis. Neither was able to fashion a hit, and Winston-Salem was held to the lone run.

The Dash stranded 11 runners on base Thursday, tying the dubious mark for the fourth time this season. Despite the shaky offensive outing, Sosa and Ian Dawkins extended their hitting streaks to eight games apiece, the second longest by a Dash hitter this year, trailing only Ellis (9 games).

THE MARK MOCLAIR FILE

A 12th round selection in 2018, Mark Moclair gets the nod for the Tourists on Friday. Drafted in the 12th round from the University of Tampa, Moclair dominated the Division II level, registering a 1.78 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 55.2 innings during his final collegiate season. The righty was used as a reliever for the Spartans, earning seven saves during his junior season in 18 appearances.

Like his teammate Tyler Brown, Houston is giving Moclair a crack as a starter. In his career, Moclair has pitched in 14 games from the bullpen and 12 as a starter, including three starts with the Tourists after being promoted from Low-A Fayetteville on May 18. The results for Brown have been positive, maintaining a 2.92 ERA in 24.2 innings between Low-A and High-A this year. Perhaps just as impressive are the strikeout numbers for the former Spartan - 39 punch outs in 24.2 innings. Moclair has picked up where he left off at the collegiate ranks, racking up strikeouts at an impressive clip.

BURKE ON THE BUMP IN ASHEVILLE

Coming off one of his best career performances against Greensboro, Burke will start for the sixth time this year. The righty holds a 2.57 ERA with the Dash, continuing to throw the ball well with Winston-Salem. In his most recent start, Burke allowed a single hit over five shutout frames, fanning two. Burke earned the win and tallied his second victory of the season on June 19.

Since joining the Dash on May 19, Burke has posted better numbers at the High-A level than with Low-A Kannapolis. Burke tossed 10.2 innings with the Cannon Ballers this year, logging a 4.22 ERA in 3 appearances. Through 28 innings with the Dash, Burke has fanned 21 with the aforementioned 2.57 ERA, slotting in as a valuable member of the Winston-Salem rotation.

A STATISTICAL LOOK AT ASHEVILLE

When examining the numbers, Asheville possesses an above-average offense and below-average pitching staff. Entering the series, the Tourists rank third in the High-A East in average (.246), second in homers (64), and fourth in doubles (70). Asheville ranks fourth in OBP (.323) while ranking tied for first in slugging (.445) as well.

When it comes to pitching, the Tourists have struggled this season. They rank last in staff ERA (6.32), batting average allowed (.269) while allowing the second-most homeruns (63). Combine the two, and the Tourists represent a dangerous offensive threat that is struggling to find consistent pitching.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The southpaw Taylor Varnell faces Asheville for the first time Friday looking to continue his impressive season. Varnell, in his third minor-league season, has pitched to a 2.31 ERA in 35 innings, striking out 34. The lefty allowed two hits and one earned run in his most recent start against Greensboro on June 20 but was handed the tough-luck loss.

The Tourists give the rawhide to Jose Alberto Rivera for the third time this year. Signed as an international free agent in 2016, the righty has thrown just 11 innings this year, but has punched out 17 in his limited work, pitching to a 4.91 ERA.

