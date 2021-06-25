Hot Rods Game Notes

June 25, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green became the first High-A team to 30 wins last night and look to continue a five-game winning streak in tonight's contest.

Yesterday... Hill Alexander and Blake Hunt both drove in two RBIs in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads. Alexander collected three hits on the night, while Hunt fell a triple shy of the cycle. Jayden Murray tossed another 5.0 innings, giving up two runs in his sixth win of the season. The bullpen held strong the rest of the game, allowing one earned run while striking out four to secure the win.

Streaks and Slams... Since entering the month of June, the Hot Rods have mounted three winning streaks of four games or more and surpassed their home run total from May. From June 2-6, Bowling Green won five straight games. Between June 9-15, the Hot Rods won six consecutive games, marking their longest streak this season. Bowling Green currently has a five-game streak, which gives them the second-longest active streak, behind Hudson Valley's six games. These streaks were boosted by the long ball. Hot Rods hitters have crushed 37 homers, passing their 34 from May in five fewer games played.

Two to Tango... The magic number for the Hot Rods this season has been two. In games where the final score is decided by two runs, Bowling Green is 10-0. In their last 12 games, the Hot Rods have won six games by two runs. Four of those victories have come during this current road trip.

Hurling Away From Home... Bowling Green pitchers have been sharp on the current road trip. The Hot Rods are 7-1 since hitting the road on June 13th. Over that span, pitchers have held opponents to four runs or less in four games, going 5-0 over those games.

Stay Hot... The Bowling Green hot Rods have been one of the best clubs in all of the minors this season, and have the best record in the High-A East. With their win on Thursday, they became the third team in the minors and the first in High-A to reach 30 wins in 2021. Maybe even more staggering is the fact that BG is 20-8 when facing clubs with a record of .500 or better while maintaining a run differential of +79, by far the best in the High-A East.

Yesterday's Notes... The Hot Rods are the first time in High-A to win 30 games this season... They're the third team in the minors to reach the mark... Murray has gone 5.0 innings in seven consecutive starts... He's won five straight starts... Thursday was the fourth time he's walked two batters, which is his career-high... It's the fifth time in his career he's walked two... Alexander had his first multi-hit game with BG this season... Hunt had his 11th multi-hit game of the year... It was also his first three-hit game this season... Hunt's two-RBI night is his ninth multi-RBI game this season... Trevino had his third multi-hit game of 2021... BG is 3-0 against Hickory this season... They're 6-5 all-time against the Crawdads... BG is now 4-3 in Hickory... The Hot Rods are a perfect 10-0 in two-run games...

Now pitching: John Doxakis... This will be the second start for Doxakis in a Hot Rods uniform. His first start resulted in a no-decision, while he tossed 3.1 innings, giving up four runs on five hits and striking out two. His two strikeouts marked the lowest number for him this season, and the four runs were the second most he had given up in 2021 between Bowling Green and Charleston.

