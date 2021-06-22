Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 20)

The Dash take on Asheville for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (20-22) vs. ASHEVILLE TOURISTS (18-23)

RHP Johan Dominguez (3-3, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Ruppenthal (2-1, 6.83 ERA)

6:35 p.m. - McCormick Field (Asheville, NC)

Game #43

DASH IN THE STANDINGS AND WHAT'S UPCOMING

With over a third of the season in the books, the Dash sit eight games behind first-place Bowling Green in the standings. Winston-Salem sits in fifth place in a very congested High-A East South division, only 2.5 games behind second-place Greenville and Greensboro.

After 12 straight home games, the Dash head to Asheville to face the Tourists for the first time this year. Asheville is just 1.5 games behind the Dash, featuring a strong offense that profiles as above-average statistically.

After six consecutive at McCormick Field, the Dash migrate south to Greenville, where the offensive-minded Drive await for a six-game set. Greenville bested the Dash in their recent best-of-six series, reeling off four straight wins after dropping the first two games.

While the Dash have struggled at home, they have a winning record on the road - one of seven clubs to rack up more road wins than losses.

FROM A BASEBALL POWERHOUSE: MATT RUPPENTHAL TOES THE RUBBER

A former Vanderbilt Commodore, the righty Matt Ruppenthal toes the rubber for Asheville. Drafted in the 17th round in 2017, Ruppenthal has worked as a starter and reliever this year for the Tourists, starting four games while striking out 34 in 29 innings. Tuesday's start will be the ninth appearance of the season for the righty, who wields a strong arsenal of pitches.

Working in a fastball with a slider and curveball, Ruppenthal is known for the strength of his breaking pitches, ones that generate plenty of swings and misses. The current Tourist showcased those pitches at Vanderbilt, pitching to a 5-2 record and 2.70 ERA his sophomore year, leading the team in appearances with 25.

In an interview with Hometown Life, the former Commodore spoke on the need for consistency and how vital the trait is to making it to the MLB one day. Ruppenthal has shown that this year, striking out four or more hitters in five of his eight appearances on the season.

JOHAN DOMINGUEZ OPENS THE SERIES

Making his ninth start of the season, Johan Dominguez works the bump for the Dash in the series opener. The righty dazzled in his most recent start against Greensboro, allowing three hits, one unearned run with one walk in six innings, earning his third win of the season.

The sterling start was more of the same from Dominguez, who has impressed in his inaugural season in Winston-Salem. The righty ranks ninth in the High-A East in ERA (3.18), second in WHIP (0.82) while punching out 36 in 39.2 innings.

A STATISTICAL LOOK AT ASHEVILLE

When examining the numbers, Asheville possesses an above-average offense and below-average pitching staff. Entering the series, the Tourists rank third in the High-A East in average (.246), second in homers (64), and fourth in doubles (70). Asheville ranks fourth in OBP (.323) while ranking tied for first in slugging (.445) as well.

When it comes to pitching, the Tourists have struggled this season. They rank last in staff ERA (6.32), batting average allowed (.269) while allowing the second-most homeruns (63). Combine the two, and the Tourists represent a dangerous offensive threat that is struggling to find consistent pitching.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash entrust the ball to Kaleb Roper for his second start of the 2021 season. Roper battled in his first start, allowing two homeruns to open the game against the Greensboro Grasshoppers before settling in nicely. Roper bounced back by retiring the next nine hitters in order, striking out the final six. The start will mark the former Tulane Green Wave's third appearance for the Dash.

Asheville gives the nod to Angel Macuare on Wednesday, marking the eighth appearance and fourth start of the year for the right-hander. Macuare has pitched to a 4.56 ERA in 25.2 innings, striking out 38 in 25.2 innings of work. Signed as an international free agent in 2016, Macuare has held hitters to a .223 batting average while amassing a 1.32 WHIP.

