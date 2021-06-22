Hot Rods Game Notes

June 22, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Today will be the first game Bowling Green has played since Friday after games on Saturday and Sunday in Rome, Georgia were rained out.

Friday... A three-run top of the 11th inning boosted the Hot Rods to their third extra-inning win this season, 7-5. Niko Hulsizer, Jacson McGowan, and Grant Witherspoon all hit homers to help the offense. The pitching staff struck out 12 and Alan Strong picked up his second win of the year.

Shutout Success... Bowling Green is 5-1 this season during shutouts. Thursday was their first shutout since May 16th at home against Asheville. During the first two series of the season, Hot Rods pitching tossed four shutouts. Two came against Greenville in the opening series, and the other two came during their first home series against Asheville. Bowling Green has outscored their opponents 32-5 in the shutout games they have been involved in.

Homesick... The Hot Rods are a .565 team (13-10) away from Bowling Green Ballpark so far in 2021. While the offensive numbers are pretty close both home and away, the pitching staff has a 4.45 ERA on the road and 3.34 at home. Opponents are batting .240 in their home stadiums, compared to the minuscule .197 batting average they have at BGB.

Wandering to the Bigs... 2019 Hot Rods Shortstop Wander Franco is set to make his Major League debut following a call-up on Monday's off day. The Rays take on LH Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.21) and the Boston Red Sox at 6:10 PM CT at Tropicana Field. Franco played in 62 games for the Hot Rods, batting .318 with six homers and 29 RBIs. He struck out 20 times and walked 30, stealing 14 bases for Bowling Green. He also had five triples that season en route to being a Midwest League all-star, a Baseball America Low Class-A All-Star, the Midwest League prospect of the year, and the MWL player of the week on April 28.

Friday's Notes... Hulsizer has a five-game hit streak... He's the active leader in home runs for the Hot Rods with nine... He's one behind 2021 BG leader Ruben Cardenas in the category, who was promoted to AA Montgomery earlier this week... Ostberg has a four-game hitting streak... Hunt had his ninth multi-hit game of 2021... He also had his seventh multi-RBI game this year... Witherspoon collected his seventh multi-RBI game of the season... He also hit his first homer since May 28 at Asheville... It was his first game-winning homer of 2021... The Hot Rods have 11 as a team... Hulsizer's homer in the fourth inning was the team's 30th long ball of June... They hit 34 in May and have 32 this month... Bowling Green is 3-0 in extra-inning contests... They improved to 11-6 when their opponent scores first... BG is 8-10 when out-hit by the opposition... They're 9-0 in two-run games...

Now pitching: Michael Mercado... In the month of June, Mercado has posted a 4.85 ERA over 13.0 innings of work. He has racked up 14 strikeouts, which ties his total from May. All three starts in June have been 4.0 innings or more, including a scoreless performance over 5.0 innings against Aberdeen on June 18th. His batting average against has dropped significantly this month and is holding opponents to a .216 batting average in June compared to the .295 average he posted in May.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.