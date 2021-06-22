Rome Braves Announce Roster Moves
June 22, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release
ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced a pair of roster moves prior to the start of this week's series against the Aberdeen IronBirds.
RHP Spencer Strider has earned a promotion to Double-A Mississippi. The 2020 fourth-round draft pick was called up to Rome on June 1 and started three games for the High-A Braves, striking out 24 in 14.2 innings and posting a 2.45 ERA. High-A East batters hit just .170 versus the Clemson product.
In return, Rome receives RHP Darius Vines from Augusta. Vines, a 2019 seventh-round pick out of Cal State Bakersfield, was 2-0 on the season for the Low-A GreenJackets. He struck out 48 batters in 36.0 innings and accumulated a 2.25 ERA in Augusta.
The Rome roster now has 29 active players, 3 injured, and 1 inactive.
