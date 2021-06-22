Rome Braves Announce Roster Moves

June 22, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced a pair of roster moves prior to the start of this week's series against the Aberdeen IronBirds.

RHP Spencer Strider has earned a promotion to Double-A Mississippi. The 2020 fourth-round draft pick was called up to Rome on June 1 and started three games for the High-A Braves, striking out 24 in 14.2 innings and posting a 2.45 ERA. High-A East batters hit just .170 versus the Clemson product.

In return, Rome receives RHP Darius Vines from Augusta. Vines, a 2019 seventh-round pick out of Cal State Bakersfield, was 2-0 on the season for the Low-A GreenJackets. He struck out 48 batters in 36.0 innings and accumulated a 2.25 ERA in Augusta.

The Rome roster now has 29 active players, 3 injured, and 1 inactive.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.