BlueClaws Summer Concert Series Returns; Kicks off July 10th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Summer is here and the Summer Concert Series with the BlueClaws is back, opening up July 10th with Splintered Sunlight as the BlueClaws celebrate Grateful Dead Night.

The BlueClaws have three concert nights scheduled so far this summer in The Sand Bar, located down the left field line at FirstEnergy Park:

July 10th: Splintered Sunlight (Grateful Dead Night), presented by Rothman Orthopaedic

July 31st: Asbury Fever (BruceClaws Night), presented by Kean University

August 21st: Kickin Nash (Country Music show)

Gates open at 6:00 pm each night. Each show will begin at 6:15 pm and run for over two hours. First pitch of each game is set for 7:05 pm.

"One of the things we envisioned when building The Sand Bar was hosting concert nights like these," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We're grateful that we're able to host these concerts and look forward to vibrant atmospheres each night."

Grateful Dead Night and BruceClaws Night will both feature specialty jerseys worn by BlueClaws players and coaches. Each jersey will be auctioned off with proceeds to benefit BlueClaws Charities. Jersey artwork will be unveiled closer to the selected game date.

Drink specials will be available in the Sand Bar at each game as well.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. This 2021 season runs through September 12th at FirstEnergy Park, a state-of-the-art facility featuring a nine hole mini golf course, boardwalk games in centerfield, and Sand Bar in left field.

