Renegades Have Fun against Blue Rocks

On a night where the game was postponed for 18 minutes because of rain, the Renegades brought the fire at the plate vs the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Extra-base hits were in abundance in this one as the Gades hit an absurd 10 of them out of their 16 total hits. All members of the Hudson Valley lineup got a hit tonight, with six of them having multi-hit days.

Brandon Lockridge drove in four RBIs off a three-run homer and a double. Fellow outfield companion Frederick Cuevas drilled a home run and a double to help lead the team's hitting onslaught.

On Wilmington's side, the team was able to produce 12 knocks but could only capitalize three runs from it. This was in part thanks to the player of the game, right-hander Mitch Spence, who pitched five innings of one-run ball. Spence (1-1) allowed four hits, walked one, and struck out five. Left-hander Matt Minnick would close the door pitching two innings of shutout ball.

The Renegades look to add to their four-game win streak tomorrow night, as they will face off against the Blue Rocks at 7:05 pm at Dutchess Stadium on Copa Night when they take the field as the Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson.

