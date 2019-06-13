Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (June 13 at Carolina)

The Dash wrap up their first-half slate by heading to Zebulon to face the Carolina Mudcats. The first game of a four-game set starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

____________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (36-24) at Carolina Mudcats (37-28)

RHP Kade McClure (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. LHP Aaron Ashby (first High-A start)

7 p.m. - Five County Stadium (Zebulon, N.C.)

Game #61 (Road Game #32)

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY

Due to continued rain in the area, Winston-Salem's scheduled game against Salem on Wednesday was canceled. The game will not be made up, and it marked the fourth game over the last six days that was canceled at BB&T Ballpark. The Dash's four straigh rainouts from last Friday through Monday marked the most consecutive in the Dash era (2009-present). Here's the day-by-day breakdown of the Dash's last homestand:

Thursday vs. Myrtle Beach: 5-2 win

Friday vs. MB: postponed due to wet grounds

Saturday vs. MB: doubleheader postponed due to rain

Sunday vs. MB: doubleheader canceled due to wet grounds (three games in total)

Monday vs. Salem: postponed due to unplayable conditions

Tuesday vs. Salem: Gm 1 - 9-3 win; Gm 2 - 7-2 win

Wednesday vs. Salem: canceled due to continued rain

SIX DASH PLAYERS NAMED ALL-STARS

It was announced on Tuesday that six Dash players earned a nod to the Carolina League All-Star Game that will take place on Tuesday, June 18, at 7:15 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, the home of the Frederick Keys. Here are the six All-Stars:

INF Jameson Fisher: .386 OBP, .440 SLG

RHP Will Kincanon: 2.16 ERA in 18 outings

RHP Luis Ledo: 2.59 ERA, seven saves

INF Nick Madrigal: .272 AVG, 17 stolen bases

LHP John Parke: 3-2, 3.71 ERA in 11 starts

INF Zach Remillard: .305 AVG, 65 hits

PLAYING THEIR BEST BASEBALL

Despite winning 12 out of their last 13 contests, Winston has been eliminated from postseason contention in the first half. Winston-Salem has been on a great stretch since May 16 at Myrtle Beach, when the club entered their game at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark with an 18-20 record. Since that contest, they are 18-4, while outscoring opponents 133-68.

THE FIRST-ROUNDER HAS MOVED UP

The White Sox announced that Nick Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, was promoted to the Double-A Birmingham Barons last Thursday. Madrigal, the number four overall prospect in the White Sox system and 43rd-best overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, hit two home runs and 10 doubles while driving in 27 runs in 49 games with Winston-Salem this season. The former Beavers star also racked up 17 stolen bases, which is tied for third-best in the Carolina League. Upon his departure, Madrigal's 2.8% strikeout rate led all of affiliated professional baseball. The second baseman struck out just six times in 218 plate appearances for Winston-Salem.

DESERVES ALL THE PRAISE

Along with leading the team in batting average (.305), Zach Remillard is second in wRC+ (131) and OPS (.799). Between April 26-June 2, Remillard posted a 31-game on-base streak. Overall in May, Remillard recorded a .375/.471/.545 batting line over 24 games. Before being drafted, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

MCCLURE SET TO MAKE SECOND START

Right-hander Kade McClure will make his second start for Winston-Salem on Thursday against Carolina. In his first High-A start on June 2, McClure allowed just one run in six innings of work against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, earning a no-decision. In 10 starts with Low-A Kannapolis, McClure posted a 3.09 ERA with 50 strikeouts against 12 walks across 55.1 innings of work. The 6'7" righty was selected by the White Sox in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville.

DASH DOTS

Since August 1 of last year, the Dash have had 13 cancellations or postponements at home...In last year's All-Star Game in Zebulon, the Dash's Joel Booker won MVP honors.

