June 13 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Following last night's series clinching 6-2 victory in Frederick, the Mudcats now return home tonight for game one of a four game series versus the Winston-Salem Dash at Five County Stadium. Tonight's series opener is the fifth of eight first half match-ups this season and fifth over 14 total games between the two teams this season. The Dash lead the overall season series 3-1. Tonight's game will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream live in full high-definition video via MiLB.tv.

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (CHICAGO WHITE SOX) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Thursday, June 13, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Game 66, Home Game 32 | Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 37-28; WS: 36-24

Streaks: CAR: W1; WS: W7

Last 10 Games: CAR: 7-3, WS: 9-1

Home Record: CAR: 18-13; WS: 18-13

Road Record: CAR: 19-15; WS: 18-11

Division Record: CAR: 17-14; WS: 13-9

Current Series: First game (of 4)

Season Series: WS leads 3-1 (of 14)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (7), 1-3 @OPP (7)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

THU, 6/13 vs. WS, 7:00 PM: Winston-Salem RHP Kade McClure (0-0, 1.50) at Carolina LHP Aaron Ashby (0-0, -.--)

FRI, 6/14 vs. WS, 7:00 PM: Winston-Salem LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-1, 6.16) at Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (6-4, 4.99)

SAT, 6/15 vs. WS, 5:00 PM: Winston-Salem LHP John Parke (3-2, 3.71) at Carolina TBD

ICYMI: Braden Webb lost a no-hitter in the sixth, struck out five and allowed just one earned run on one hit over five plus innings, Julio Garcia broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with a RBI single and Devin Hairston extended the lead with a two-run single as the Mudcats picked up a series clinching win 6-2 versus the Keys on Wednesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick.

TONIGHT'S CAROLINA MUDCATS STARTING PITCHER...

Aaron Ashby: w/WIS: 3-4, 3.54 ERA, 11 G, 10 GS, 30.2 IP, 28 BB, 80 SO

Last outing (w/WIS)... 6/1 vs. PEO: L, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO

Making 1st start w/Carolina; 11th overall in 2019 (10 GS w/BIL)

Named to 2019 Midwest League All-Star team with Wisconsin

HEY NOW: The Carolina League announced rosters on 6/11 for the 2019 Carolina League All-Star Classic and the Mudcats placed seven players to the Southern Division team with C Mario Feliciano, C Payton Henry, RHP Dylan File, RHP Noah Zavolas, RHP Rodrigo Benoit, RHP Matt Hardy and recently promoted OF Joantgel Segovia all receiving nominations to the upcoming All-Star event hosted by the Frederick Keys on June 18, 2019 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

JUNE BATS: Through 12 games in June, the Mudcats are currently leading the Carolina League in nearly all team batting categories, including average (.285), OBP (.386), SLG (.473), OPS (.859), hits (101), home runs (14) and runs scored (68)... Mario Feliciano is currently 1st in the CL in home runs (5) and RBI (13) over 12 games in June. Feliciano is also 2nd in the CL in OPS (1.394) this month (.429/.489/.905, 18 H, 13 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 13 RBI in June).

SUPER MARIO: Mario Feliciano was named the CL Player of the Week for the week of 6/3 through 6/9 after slashing .429/.500/1.286 with a league best 1.786 OPS (9-for-21, 8 R, 2B, 3B, 5 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB, 3 SO) during his award winning week of play. He also led the CL in home runs, RBI, slugging, OPS and total bases while taking the weekly award honor. Feliciano took over sole possession of the top spot on the Carolina League leader board for home runs this season after connecting on his 10th and 11th homers on 6/3 versus Frederick at Five County Stadium. Feliciano homered in four straight games between 6/3 and 6/7 while hitting five homers and bringing his league leading homer total to 14 on the season. Feliciano is batting .400/.446/.817 with a 1.263 OPS over his last 16 games (24-for-60, 16 R, 5 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 16 RBI, 4 BB, 16 SO).

WHERE THEY RANK: Mario Feliciano is currently 1st in the CL in home runs (14), 1st in RBI (48), 2nd in slugging (.533), 2nd in OPS (.874), 2nd in extra-base hits (27), 1st in total bases (121), tied for 9th in runs (37) and tied for 7th in hits (65)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 4th in the CL in OBP (.404), tied for 2nd in walks (41) and 2nd in runs (45)... Matt Hardy is currently 1st in the CL in wins (7) and tied for 1st in games (21)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied with Cody Beckman for 2nd in the CL in games (20) also tied for 3rd in the CL in saves (9) with Clayton Andrews... Noah Zavolas is currently 10th in the CL in earned run average (3.60), 1st in innings pitched (75.0) and 7th in WHIP (1.29). Zavolas is additionally 6th in the CL in FIP (3.38), 7th in xFIP (3.47), 2nd in BB/9 (1.44) and 2nd in K/BB (4.42) per fangraphs.com.

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 23 5 .250 .823

Corredor, A POT 22 3 .243 .666

Feliciano, M CAR 20 6 .303 1.042

Henry, R CAR 18 3 .278 .908

THE LONG BALL: The Mudcats have totaled 56 home runs (2nd in the CL behind Fayetteville's 61 HR) this season. They've also combined to total a CL high 14 homers in June and are on pace for 120 homers this season. The franchise record for homers in a season is 131 by the 2004 Mudcats.

INVEST IN SILVA: Eddie Silva has raised his average from .203 on 5/22 to .227 entering tonight's game while slashing .284/.385/.507 with a .892 OPS over his last 20 games (19 H, 10 R, 6 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 5 BB, 10 SO). The Brewers signed Silva as a non-drafted free agent last year on 6/27/18; Silva attended Florida International University.

OH HENRY!: Rob Henry snapped a six game hit streak on 6/11, but is batting .382/.488/.471 with a .958 OPS over his last 10 games (13-for-34, 7 R, 3 2B, 7 RBI, 4 SB)... Payton Henry also snapped a seven game hit streak on 6/11, but is batting .367/.474/.633 with a 1.107 OPS over his last 10 games (11-for-30, 9 R, 5 2B, 1 HR, 10 RBI).

SPELLS RELIEF: Matt Hardy allowed two inherited runners to score on 6/12 in Frederick (first inherited run allowed since 4/11 2 IR - 2 IRS), but is 2-0 with a 0.54 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 over his last seven appearances (16.2 IP, 1 ER, 4 BB, 21 SO)... J.T. Hintzen owns a 1.04 ERA and 11.9 K/9 over his last 12 appearances (17.1 IP, 2 ER, 8 BB, 23 SO)... Michael Petersen has allowed just one earned run over his last eight appearances and owns a 0.66 ERA, .170 average against and 9.2 K/9 since 5/12 (13.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 14 SO).

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high 689 (3rd in MiLB) strikeouts this season. The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts for the third straight season as they are on pace for 1,473 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a CL and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts last season; breaking the previous CL and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by Carolina in 2017.

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 34 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 31 games. Henry, meanwhile, has caught back-to-back games twice this season on 4/14 & 4/15 and 6/3 & 6/4.... The Carolina pitching staff is 22-12 and has totaled a 3.34 ERA (2.9 BB/9, 8.9 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 15-16 with a 4.66 ERA (3.3 BB/9, 7.9 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano.

MEANINGFUL WINS: Carolina currently own the CL's fourth best record at 37-28. The Mudcats are currently 32-15 versus the teams behind them in the overall league wide standings (FAY, FRE, LYN, MB, POT, SAL) and just 5-13 versus the three teams ahead of them in the league wide standings (DE, WIL, WS).

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is in his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 175 166 .513 341 2017-Present (3)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

