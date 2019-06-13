Homestand Preview

The Potomac Nationals kick off the second half of the season with a seven-game homestand at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium, beginning on Thursday, June 20th. The homestand is highlighted by Office Space 20th Anniversary Night, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 35th Anniversary Night with a bobblehead giveaway and jersey auction, Saturday night fireworks, the first Legends Autograph Series appearance and Autism Awareness Day with a Juan Soto Puzzle giveaway.

The P-Nats will play the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers) for the first four games followed by a three-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals).

Thursday, June 20th vs. Carolina Mudcats

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Friday, June 21st vs. Carolina Mudcats

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Office Space 20th Anniversary Night: Honor the 20th anniversary of the cult classic at the ballpark! Groups of three co-workers who prove they work together will receive 50% off their tickets, while anyone who shows up covered in Post-it notes will receive two free tickets to the game. Additionally, anyone with "Judge," "Peter," "Gibbons," "Joanna," "Bolton," "Samir," "Lumbergh," "Milton," "Smykowski," "Slydell," "Porter," or "Lawrence" in their full legal name is eligible for a $5 grandstand ticket. Before the game, enjoy a video tutorial on how to deal with "PC LOAD LETTER" messages that pop up on your computer. During the game, there will be a jump to conclusions mat, plus movie clips and music playing. One fan will also take home Milton's red Swingline stapler. After the game, a few lucky fans will be able to head onto the field to relieve some "work stress" and bash computer parts.

Too Sweeto to be True Loaded Ticket Package: two adjustable hats, two refillable P-Nats mugs, two Sweeto Burrito burritos (chicken or pork) and two grandstand tickets all for just $22! Additional loaded ticket packages (with one of each item) are available for $11 per package. All packages must be purchased 24 hours before game time.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Saturday, June 22nd vs. Carolina Mudcats

First pitch: 6:35pm Gates open: 5pm

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 35th Anniversary Night: Celebrate all aspects of the movie at the stadium! The ballpark will be covered in Temple of Doom décor, plus listen to music and see clips from the movie throughout the night. During the game, a few lucky fans will take part in a monkey brains eating contest.

"Indiana Strasburg" Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Cowles Parkway Ford (first 1,000 fans)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 35th Anniversary Night Jersey Auction, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The jerseys for the night feature Mola Ram on the front and Indiana Jones' hat on the back, and they will be auctioned off via a silent auction during the game. Proceeds will benefit Volunteer Prince William. The auction begins once gates open and will run through the last out of the sixth inning. Winners will be able to take a photo post-game with the player or coach who wore and autographed the jersey.

Peter Bondra Appearance, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: the Washington Capitals legend will kick off the Legends Autograph Series by signing autographs and meeting with fans. The signing is free on a first-come, first-served basis, with the line beginning as soon as gates open. Bondra will sign from 4:45pm through 6:15pm and then throw out a first pitch.

Post-game Fireworks, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union and WTOP

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Scout Night: Area scouts are able to head to the ballpark to take in a baseball game, and then campout in the outfield after the game! They will receive a commemorative scout patch and can take part in a pre-game on-field parade.

Health and Wellness Night, presented by Mary Washington Healthcare

Booster Club Auction: Stop by the concourse to support the organization that supports the P-Nats players! Auction items will include one-of-a-kind collectables.

Pre-game Band in the Café Area: Just Wanna Play will be performing for fans.

Sunday, June 23rd vs. Carolina Mudcats

First pitch: 1:05pm Gates open: Noon

Autism Awareness Day: The P-Nats will be raising awareness for autism throughout the game. Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism advocacy and research organization, funding exploration into the causes, treatment and prevention of autism - and eventually a cure, will be on hand, and hosting a 50/50 raffle. Also, there will be a photo booth set up, plus an in-game on-field puzzle competition.

Juan Soto Puzzle Giveaway, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union (first 1,000 fans): Also comes with a collectible poster.

Puzzle Challenge: Who can put the Juan Soto puzzle together the fastest? Stop by the table in the concourse and pay $1 to race against the clock. The top five finishers will receive a prize! All proceeds will benefit Autism Speaks.

Note: limited to one try per person.

Kids Day Sunday:

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Kids Exclusive Post-Game Player Autograph Signing: Kids 12 & under can receive autographs from two P-Nats players in the café area after the game.

Kids Eat Free: The first 200 kids 12 & under will receive a free hot dog and soda.

Post-game Catch in the Outfield

Caricature Artist: Fans can stop by the concourse, where an artist from Manis Creative will be set up (charge applies).

Northwest Federal Credit Union Employee Appreciation Day

Military Appreciation Jerseys, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The P-Nats will wear these on select games throughout the season to recognize local military members and to thank them for all that they do for our country. They will be auctioned off on August 25th, with proceeds benefitting Women Veterans Interactive.

Virginia529 Super Saver Sunday: Show your Virginia529 Smart Savers Club Card at the ticket office to receive two free grandstand tickets to the game.

Monday, June 24th vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Tuesday, June 25th vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Wednesday, June 26th vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Winning Wednesday: The P-Nats will host Nine Innings of Winning, where one lucky fan will win a prize each inning. Then, if the P-Nats win, fans can redeem their ticket for one of equal value to the next Wednesday home game (July 17th).

Baseball Bingo: Fans can pick up a card at Fan Assistance on their way in for a chance to get a bingo and win a prize.

