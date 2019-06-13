Uelmen Strong, Birds Shutout for Second-Straight Night

June 13, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks shutout the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1-0 in the series opener from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

After Pelicans (20-44) starter Erich Uelmen (1-2) retired the first seven men that he faced, the Wood Ducks (48-19) got to the righty in the fourth inning.

Julio Pablo Martinez gave the Wood Ducks (48-19) a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when he chopped an infield single down the first base line that plated Leody Taveras for the games first run.

Uelmen settled in after that and delivered six, strong innings allowing just the one run on four hits before exiting the contest. Sal Mendez (3-0) was nearly unhittable tonight for the Woodies. The southpaw fired six, shutout innings and allowed just a pair of hits to earn the win for Down East.

The Pelicans (20-44) brought the go ahead run to the plate in the ninth, but Joe Kuzia locked down the save for the Wood Ducks to seal the Birds' second-straight 1-0 loss.

Myrtle Beach will look to even the series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The Pelicans will send RHP Javier Assad (2-5, 3.54) to the hill against LHP Jake Latz (5-1, 1.93) for the Woodies. Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv and the Pelicans Baseball Network which is available on the TuneIn App, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and MiLB First Pitch app.

Friday will be a Fish Fry Friday with fish fry dinner plates and $2 craft drafts available from 6-8 p.m. It will also be a First Responders Friday, where any first responders can show their ID at the Anderson Brothers bank box office to receive half off their ticket, courtesy of 707 Shooting Range, Allegiant Air, WMBF and Mix 97.7.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

