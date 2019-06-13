The #GoMudcats Fun Continues When the Mudcats Return to Five County Stadium Tonight

June 13, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats return home to Five County Stadium tonight for a new four game home stand featuring fun promotions including Thirsty Thursday with Carolina Micro Brews Night, House Autry Friday Night Fireworks, Brewers Appreciation Weekend featuring an appearance by Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers, souvenir Jesus Aguilar Bobblehead Giveaway and Wake Med $5 Five County Family Sunday.

The new home stand also features four games versus the Winston-Salem Dash beginning tonight and running through Sunday, June 16. Individual game tickets, season ticket plans, group ticket packages and the latest mini plans are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com/tickets.

Thursday, June 13 - Thirsty Thursday featuring Carolina Micro Brews Night

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 6:00 p.m. | vs. Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox Affiliate)

- Thirsty Thursday features half priced draft beers and half priced bottled Pepsi products at Five County Stadium. Thirsty Thursday also features select $1.00 menu items, including $1.00 Bright Leaf Hot Dogs.

- The Mudcats are brewing up a big change for the 2019 season as the club will temporarily re-brand for select nights this season as the "Carolina Micro Brews," paying homage to their Major League affiliate, the Milwaukee Brewers. The second Carolina Micro Brews night of the season is presented by Tryon Family Dentistry in Zebulon and will feature the Mudcats playing in their alternate Micro Brews jerseys and hats.

Friday, June 14 - House Autry Family Friday Fireworks and First Responders Night

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 6:00 p.m. | vs. Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox Affiliate)

- The Mudcats and House Autry once again present the areas most exciting fireworks show following each Friday home game throughout the season.

- First Responders Night includes free admission for the local heroes who keep our community safe. All first responders will receive free admission with family member tickets available for just $5.00.

Saturday, June 15 - Brewers Appreciation Weekend

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 4:00 p.m. | vs. Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox Affiliate)

- Brewers Weekend presented by Walmart begins on Saturday, June 15 with the Mudcats players playing in a Brewers inspired dark blue jersey. The Brewers themed Mudcats jerseys will be made available to fans for purchase through an online auction at auctions.carolinamudcats.com. The proceeds from the online jersey auction will benefit the Children's Miracle Network. Saturday's game will also include an appearance by Baseball Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers and a souvenir Milwaukee Brewers Jesus Aguilar bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,200 fans entering Five County Stadium.

Sunday, June 16 - Wake Med $5 Five County Family Sunday and Father's Day Pre-game Catch

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 1:00 p.m. | vs. Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox Affiliate)

- Wake Med $5 Five County Family Sundays feature $5.00 box seat tickets for all fans residing in one of Five County Stadium's five counties including Wake, Franklin, Nash, Johnston and Wilson counties. All Five County Sunday $5.00 tickets will be available through the Five County Stadium Box Office.

- Wake Med $5 Five County Family Sunday games also include free admission for Muddy's Buddies Kids Club members and discounted $2.00 bottled waters available at the Five County Stadium concession stands.

- The Mudcats will once again play in their Brewers Appreciation jerseys during Sunday's game. Sunday's game will additionally be preceded by a pre-game catch on the field for Father's Day.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.