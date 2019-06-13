Silva Sends the Micro Brews to 1-0 Victory with Walk-Off Single

ZEBULON, N.C. - Eddie Silva's third hit of the night was a walk-off winner in the ninth as the Micro Brews defeated the visiting Dash 1-0 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium. Silva went 3-for-4 in Carolina's series opening victory and starter Aaron Ashby struck out eight and allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings in his High-A debut.

The Mudcats (38-28) played as the Micro Brews for the fourth time in 2019 on Thursday night and ended up earning their first win when playing under the new moniker. The home win for Carolina also snapped a seven-game win streak for Winston-Salem (36-25) and put Carolina up 1-0 in the four game set.

The game was a pitcher's duel through and through as neither side scored until the ninth when Silva brought in pinch-runner Wes Rogers from second with a single to right. The Carolina ninth originally started with Dash reliever Jose Nin getting Mario Feliciano on strikes, but Payton Henry followed with a single off third and into left. Rogers then entered the game to run for Henry and was then pushed to second on a hit to third by Rob Henry before scoring from second on Silva's hit to right.

Nin (L, 2-2, 5.48) took the loss after allowing a run on three hits and recorded just one out in the ninth. He followed relievers Zach Lewis and Vince Arobio who had pitched through a scoreless seventh and eighth respectively. They both followed Kade McClure who pitched through six scoreless with two hits, four walks and four strikeouts for the Dash.

Rodrigo Benoit picked up the win for Carolina after enduring a :15 minute rain delay and stranding two men on while working through a scoreless ninth. Benoit (W, 6-0, 1.52) walked a couple and struck out one in the ninth while earning the win. Cody Beckman pitched the eighth and pitched around a hit and walk while holding the Dash scoreless in the eighth.

Ashby started and was brilliant in what was his first start with Carolina. He started the game with eight straight outs before allowing a double to Yeyson Yrizarri with two outs in the second. Ashby then went on to retire the next 13 batters while pitching through the seventh. He ended up allowing just the one hit and one base runner while facing one over the minimum over seven scoreless in his debut.

Silva set a new season high for hits in a game while going 3-for-4 for the Mudcats. Clayton Andrews, meanwhile, went 1-for-4 and both Payton and Rob Henry each had a hit while those four accounted for all six of Carolina's hits in the game.

