Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 1)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (12-12) vs. GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS (12-12)

RHP Davis Martin (2-1, 3.43 ERA) vs. RHP Quinn Priester (2-2, 3.18 ERA)

6:30 p.m. - First National Bank Field (Greensboro, NC)

Game #25

THE I-40 RIVALRY

For the first time since 1968, the Dash take on the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a MiLB game. Prior to this season, the two teams were in separate leagues, with the Dash ranking a level ahead of Greensboro. With the realignment of the minor leagues during the 2020 offseason, the two teams found themselves playing each other 24 separate times.

Both sides feature great starting pitching, with the Grasshoppers and Dash ranking first and fourth respectively in the High-A East in starter ERA. The series opener will showcase some of the finest for both teams, as the Dash send Davis Martin to the mound, while Greensboro counters with Quinn Priester. The Dash are 4-1 in Martin's starts, with the righty fanning 10 over five innings against Hickory his last time out.

QUINN PRIESTER: SMOKE BILLOWING FROM HIS FINGERTIPS

When Quinn Priester was selected with the 18th pick in the 2019 draft, he became the first high school pitcher taken in the first round from Illinois since former All-Star Mike Foltynewicz. While his physical tools at 6'3" are very projectable, it's the marked improvement made by the righty that has Pirates fans excited about his future.

Ranked as the #40 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, the right-hander spent the pandemic-forced offseason in his hometown of Cary, Illinois pitching in the cold. After bundling with as many layers as possible, the results were tangible - greater control of his pitch arsenal and greater speed and rotation on his off-speed pitches.

Armed with a fastball that maxes at 98 mph, Priester continues to hone his off-speed offerings and heater, working with members of the big-league club as a non-roster invitee to Pittsburgh spring training the last two years. The former prep-star focused on locating his changeup, picking up tricks and tips from current Pirate Steven Brault.

While Priester figures to be a mainstay with the Pirates in the future, the Dash will look to handle the first rounder's plus four-seamer, which carries a spin rate of over 2,200 rpm.

A TOP PROSPECT SIDELINED

While the Grasshoppers feature eight of the Pirates Top 30 prospects, they look to be without one of the top prospects in all of the minors. Nick Gonzales, the seventh overall selection in 2016, has been sidelined since being placed on the injured list on May 21. Ranked as the #32 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, the infielder was off to a torrid start, logging an OPS of .917 through 13 games.

SOME DENIM, SOME DONUTS, AND SOME HOT SAUCE: A FRIENDLY WAGER

With the proximity of this upcoming series, two local government officials have made a friendly wager based on the outcome of the 24 games the Dash and Grasshoppers play this year.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines both are looking forward to the rivalry between the two cities, but they both have a little something extra riding on the outcome.

In an interview with WFMY, Mayor Vaughan wagered a pair of Wrangler jeans if the Dash were to upend the 'Hoppers in the season-long series. Mayor Joines countered by offering up a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts and "a nice supply of Texas Pete" if Greensboro defeats the Dash. Both officials noted their excitement over the series, and now have a little more skin in the game coming into the first six games.

A PREVIEW OF WEDNESDAY

Earning the start for the second time in the purple and white is Jeremiah Burke. Burke, promoted to the Dash's active roster on May 19, made his first career start against the Crawdads with solid results. Although the righty was handed the loss, both runs he allowed were unearned, punching out four in the Dash's 4-0 loss to Hickory. Burke will be pitching for the third time in his Winston-Salem career.

The Grasshoppers send Braxton Ashcraft to the mound Wednesday, where the former second-round selection makes his fifth start with Greensboro. Taken with the 51st pick in 2018, Ashcraft carries a 1.65 ERA this year, albeit with three homers given up.

