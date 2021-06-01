Dash Announce Promotion and New Hires

June 1, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have promoted a key member of their front office staff and hired several more talented individuals into roles with the organization.

Jessica Aveyard has been promoted to Vice President of Ballpark Experience and Branding. Aveyard is in her fifth year with the Dash, having spent over 14 years in Minor League Baseball.

"Jessica has been instrumental in creating a consistent, professional and entertaining show at Dash games and has led our recent efforts to rebrand our logo and expand our merchandise operation," Dash President C.J. Johnson said. "There is very little in our guest experience that Jessica does not have a have a hand in making first-class."

Josh Strickland has been hired as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. In this position he develops close relationships with current and future sponsors on a local, regional, and national basis. Additionally, Josh works with the team president to develop and maintain the annual marketing budget while also overseeing all team social media efforts.

As a Winston-Salem native and former Wake Forest football player (2009-2012), Josh is no stranger to Truist Stadium or the Dash as he worked with the team as an intern in 2011.

Following his football playing days and graduation from Wake Forest, Josh worked on staff overseeing all recruiting and social media efforts. He then obtained his Masters in Sport and Entertainment Management from the University of South Carolina while working as a Graduate Assistant in the office Alumni and Communications. Josh has previously served in sales-related roles with the Charlotte Sports Foundation as well as with Raycom Sports and the Atlantic Coast Conference

"I'm excited to return home to Winston-Salem and get back into the community. The opportunity to connect with local and regional businesses and business leaders as we all begin to get out of the last year is one that I take very seriously. To be able to do that right in the heart of downtown Winston-Salem in front of thousands of fans is a dream come true for our current and future partners. I'd like to thank Billy Prim and Team President CJ Johnson for their faith and confidence in me. I can't wait to get started," Strickland said.

Erin McGregor joins the Dash as Ticket Operations Manager, where she oversees the PTI Ticket Office, ticket processing and customer service. A graduate of East Tennessee State, McGregor has worked with the Salem Red Sox, Tennessee Smokies and the Johnson City Cardinals during her career.

Matt Beksinski has been hired as a Business Development Representative and works with companies on ticket packages and group outings for their staff, customers and prospects.

Amanda Dove, who served as Corporate Partnerships Intern in 2020, has been promoted to the role of Corporate Partnerships Assistant, where she will work closely with corporate sponsors and members of the front office to incorporate vital elements of branding, outreach, and appreciation.

Luke Hallett has been hired as the new "Voice of the Dash", where he acts as lead play-by-play broadcaster. An Indiana University graduate and Winston-Salem resident, Hallett is a studio host for Learfield IMG College while also broadcasting for both High Point University and UNCG. During the canceled MiLB season, Hallett was the exclusive voice of the Grand Park Summer League in Westfield, IN.

Josh Soto joins the Dash after growing up in the Carolinas and attending Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, NC. Soto joins the front office as a Ticket Sales and Service Representative working with ticket package and group clients.

Josh Von Noy, a graduate of North Carolina State University, has also been hired as a Ticket Sales and Service Representative. Van Noy brings experience working with both the Carolina Hurricanes and North Carolina Football Club.

The Dash return home to Truist Stadium on Tuesday, June 8. Tickets can be reserved by calling (336) 714-2287 or visiting wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.