Cyclones Add on to Promo Schedule Starting in June

June 1, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Brooklyn, NY - With the 2021 season well underway for the Brooklyn Cyclones the team took a major step in the return to "normal" with the announcement of Vaccinated Fan Seating sections at Maimonides Park, as well as the addition of new promotions to the June schedule and beyond.

Starting with the games over Memorial Day weekend, the Cyclones began offering at least two sections of the ballpark as Vaccinated Fan Seating Sections. Sections 22 and 24 - located down the first baseline - have been designated vaccinated fan seating from now through the end of June.

These sections are reserved for fans ages 16 and older who are at least 14 days removed from their final dose of any of the three COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson& Johnson). While seated in fully vaccinated sections, fans will not be required to wear a mask. Face coverings are still required outside of fully vaccinated sections. All fans with seats in a fully-vaccinated section must enter the ballpark through the Boardwalk Gate and are responsible for providing proof of vaccination upon entry.

Starting July 1st the expectation is that the Vaccinated Fan Sections will expand to include Sections 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 as well as 22 and 24. This will allow the team to raise capacity from its current level of 1,255 to just below 50%.

"We are excited to be able to bring more and more people back to the ballpark," said Cyclones Vice President Steve Cohen. "What has made this ballpark so special over the years is the atmosphere that is created by the millions of people who have walked through the gates since 2001. Playing games here, but only having a small percentage of our fans allowed to attend, has sort of been like having pizza without cheese. Something is just missing."

With the announcement of an increased capacity in the weeks ahead, the team has also announced some additions to the Cyclones promotional schedule. Starting on Wednesday, June 9th and running for every Wednesday for the remainder of the season there will be Mid-week Mayhem where all tickets in the ballpark are just $10 and fans can take advantage of Buy One, Get One Free Hot Dogs all game long.

Sunday Funday just got a lot more funner (that's a word now, look it up) as we have been able to re-introduce Kids Run the Bases for after Sunday games for the remainder of the season.

The Cyclones will also have their first Thirsty Thursday of the season on Thursday, June 10th featuring $5 cans of Coors and Coney Island Brewery products.

Are giveaways more of your thing? The Cyclones have added their 2019 Replica Ring Giveaway to Friday June 11th for the first 1,000 fans in attendance, Irish Night with a Shamrock cap giveaway as well as limited edition Irish Jersey package for July 22nd, a BK Cyclones alternate logo cap for July 25th, the return of Seinfeld Night on August 7th, and added three (3) Free Shirt Fridays to July 16th, August 27th and September 17th.

"We've got fireworks shows, we've got bobbleheads, we've got theme nights, we've got food and drink offers," said Cohen. "Slowly but surely the fan experience is returning to normal. We know it's going to be a work in progress, and protocols are constantly changing, but we're surely headed in the right direction. It won't be long before we're all back here at the ballpark screaming like lunatics in hopes of getting a free t-shirt."

Single-game tickets for the 2021 season are available by calling 718 - 507- TIXX or visiting the Geico Online Box Office at brooklyncyclones.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.