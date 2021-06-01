Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods and Braves are tied for first place in the High-A East South Division.

On Sunday... The Hot Rods took the series finale against the Asheville Tourists, 6-2. Luis Trevino led the team offensively, hitting a three-run homer in the second inning. He finished the day 3-4 with four RBIs. Jayden Murray tossed 5.0 innings, striking out four, and earned his second win of the year. This was the first series loss of the season for the Hot Rods and ended a 12-game road trip.

About Rome... The Braves come to Bowling Green after a series win against the Greenville Drive. They took the series 4-2, including two extra-innings wins. Rome took the final three games of the series. The Braves were outscored by six runs against Greenville, pulling out three one-run wins to take the series.

Going Streaking... Ruben Cardenas has shown his consistency through streaks during this first month. He has reached base in 20 straight games and has collected a hit in10 straight. He has gotten a hit in all but three games this season but worked walks in all three. During his hit-streak, he is 10-39 (.308), with three homers, five RBIs, four walks, and a .950 OPS.

Hunted History... Blake hunt became one of four players to collect six RBIs in a game in Hot Rods franchise history on Saturday. He is the first player to do so since Zach Rutherford on May 28, 2018, against the Dayton Dragon. He also tied his career-high with four hits in a game. Hunt tied the season-high for Hot Rods hitters with two homers, joining Erik Ostberg as the only two Hot Rods to hit two long balls in a game. Hunt becomes the 43rd player in franchise history to hit two home runs in one game.

Sunday's Notes... Cardenas extended his on-base streak to 20 games... He has reached in every game he has played this season... Cardenas also extended his hit streak to 10 games... He has homered in each of his last three games... Trevino played his first game at catcher this season for the Hot Rods... His three-run homer gave him his first multi-RBI game of the season... Trevino also collected his first multi-hit game of the year... Hulsizer has six hits this season... Five of those hits are doubles... Jones collected his fifth multi-hit game of the year... This is the second time he's had three hits... Murray has gone 5.0 innings in each of his last three starts... His two walks tie a season-high, which he set in the series opener on Tuesday against Asheville... Every eligible hitter on the BG roster has a multi-RBI game... This was the first game this series that Bowling Green did not score first... This snaps a seven-game streak of scoring first... The Hot Rods have scored 21 runs in the third inning this year... That is the most in any inning of the 2021 campaign... BG is 4-5 in the navy blue uniforms...

Now pitching: Evan McKendry... This will be McKendry's first start for the Hot Rods this season. Through his first five outings, he was able to pitch a total of 15.0 innings. McKendry tossed three or more innings in four of his five appearances. He threw a season-high 66 pitches on May 11th, where he pitched also pitched a season-high 4.0 innings, earning a win against Asheville at Bowling Green Ballpark. During his 2019 campaign, he made seven starts over nine appearances, finishing the season with a 1.44 ERA over 25.0 innings pitched.

