Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 29)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (30-44) vs. GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS (45-29)

RHP Johan Dominguez (3-6, 5.34 ERA) vs. RHP Quinn Priester (3-3, 3.27 ERA)

6:30 p.m. - First National Bank Field (Greensboro, NC)

Game #75

DASH BATTLE FOR WIN IN GAME 2

Despite falling behind by four runs twice, the Dash earned a hard-fought 9-8 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers Wednesday, evening the series at a game apiece.

The Grasshoppers scratched across the first four runs in the game, giving Greensboro a 4-0 edge entering the sixth. The Dash struck back with an RBI single from Gunnar Troutwine, loading the bases for Travis Moniot, who cleared the bags with a 3-RBI double to knot the game. Greensboro dealt Winston-Salem a crippling blow a half-inning later after Grant Koch blasted a grand slam to give the 'Hoppers an 8-4 lead.

The Dash were persistent though, and Alex Destino led the charge with four RBIs in the last three innings. Destino cracked a three-run homer in the seventh to bring the Dash within one, setting the stage for a Moniot RBI to knot the game. Come the eighth, Destino powered through again, knocking in the winning run with a single to right. After a perfect ninth from Winston-Salem closer Brian Glowicki, the Dash came through with the tight victory.

QUINN PRIESTER: THROWING SMOKE

When Quinn Priester was selected with the 18th pick in the 2019 draft, he became the first high school pitcher taken in the first round from Illinois since former All-Star Mike Foltynewicz. While his physical tools at 6'3" are very projectable, it's the gradual improvement made by the righty that has Pirates fans excited about his future.

Ranked as the #40 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, the right-hander spent the pandemic-forced offseason in his hometown of Cary, Illinois pitching in the cold. After bundling with as many layers as possible, the results were tangible - greater control of his pitch arsenal and greater speed and rotation on his off-speed pitches.

Armed with a fastball that maxes at 98 mph, Priester continues to hone his off-speed offerings and heater, working with members of the big-league club as a non-roster invitee to Pittsburgh spring training the last two years. The former prep-star focused on locating his changeup, picking up tricks and tips from current Pirate Steven Brault.

SCOUTING THE 'HOPPERS

Greensboro is one of the best offensive teams in the High-A East, ranking in the top five in homeruns, walks, and slugging. The Grasshoppers lineup wields four batters who have blasted 10 or more homeruns this year, while three 'Hoppers hitters have logged 40+ RBIs.

The final area that Greensboro dominates is on the base paths - with stolen bases. The Grasshoppers come into the series leading the High-A East in stolen bases with 109, good for a comfortable lead of 15 bases over second place Hudson Valley. Led by Lolo Sanchez (20 SBs), Greensboro has terrorized opponents with their running game this year, setting the table for a top-five statistical offense.

DASH ON THE LEADERBOARDS

Heading into their series with Greensboro, the Dash have several players ranking highly on the High-A East leaderboards. Luis Curbelo ranks sixth in homers with 15, while the power-hitting third baseman clocks in at eighth in RBIs (44) and second in doubles (17).

Elsewhere, Duke Ellis ranks third in the High-A East in stolen bases (23), while Lenyn Sosa holds second place in the league in hits (81) while amassing the longest hitting streak by any player during the 2021 season (17 games).

On the pitching side, Davis Martin leads the league in starts (15) and is tied for eighth in strikeouts (71), while Caleb Freeman clocks in at sixth in the league in saves (6).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash turn to Dan Metzdorf for the start in game four of the six-game series. The southpaw has slid into a starting role after a wave of injuries have decimated the Dash. Metzdorf has faced the Grasshoppers twice this year, tossing a combined seven innings while allowing three earned runs in total.

The 'Hoppers hand the ball to J.C. Flowers for the righty's third start against the Dash. A fourth-round pick in 2019, Flowers has spun a combined nine shutout innings against Winston-Salem this season.

