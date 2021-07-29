Rangel Shines, Rome Beats Asheville 2-1

Shut-down pitching and well-timed hitting gave the Rome Braves (36-39) a 2-1 victory on Thursday night, marking their second consecutive win over the Asheville Tourists (30-42). Rome pitching allowed just four hits to the visiting Tourists in the third matchup of this week-long series.

A double steal put Rome on top early in Thursday's matchup. As Michael Harris II took second base, Shean Michel stole home to give the R-Braves a 1-0 advantage. Asheville tied it in the following half-inning with an RBI single. After two-and-a-half scoreless innings, Rome was able to retake the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Shean Michel drove in Andrew Moritz from second base with a single.

Michel was 2-for-3 with one run scored and one run batted in. Andrew Moritz extended his hitting streak to 14 games in the win. With Asheville's Shay Whitcomb being held hitless, Moritz now has the longest current hit streak in the High-A East.

Alan Rangel produced a masterful start, allowing one earned run on three hits and zero walks. Rangel earned the win (4-5) with his seven-inning performance in which he struck out nine batters. Zach Daniels (1IP, 1H, 2K) picked up his second hold of the season while Tyler Ferguson (1IP, 3K) registered his first save of 2021.

Rome takes the series lead over Asheville two games to one. The R-Braves gain some ground in the division but remain fourth in the High-A East South. They trail division-leading Bowling Green by 17 games, second-place Greensboro by 10 games, and third-place Greenville by 2 games.

The Rome Braves and Asheville Tourists will meet again on Friday night at State Mutual Stadium. Gates will open at 6 p.m. EDT and first pitch is set for 7 p.m.

As part of the Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron Weekend, the Rome Braves will take part in a 1974 Hank Aaron Replica Jersey Giveaway. The first 755 fans through the gates will receive the jersey, presented by AGC Pediatrics.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit RomeBraves.com/Promotions or call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144.

