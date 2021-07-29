Dash and Hoppers Clobber Combined Eleven Homers; Winston-Salem Falls 9-8

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash were defeated by the Greensboro Grasshoppers 9-8 in game three of a six-game series at First National Bank Field.

The Dash struck early against starter Domingo Gonzalez as Lenyn Sosa and Yoelqui Cespedes hit back-to-back solo shots in the third to put the Dash ahead 2-0.

Winston-Salem hurler Johan Dominguez dazzled through five innings of shutout baseball allowing five hits and one walk while waving seven batters.

Alex Destinostruck in the top of the sixth inning with his 13th homer on the year-a solo blast to center field to extend the lead 3-0.

Wilber Perez relieved Dominguez in the home sixth and allowed a home run to Liover Peguero to put Greensboro on the board.

Alex Destino took the box again in the seventh, hungry for another longball and satisfied with a two-run shot to mark his second round-tripper of the game and push the Dash further ahead at 5-1.

Andres Alvarez answered in the bottom of the seventh with his first homer on the year.

Evan Skoug came ready in the eighth to keep the home run parade rolling with a two-run shot to move the score to 7-2.

The Grasshoppers swiped the momentum from Sal Biasi in the eighth beginning with a leadoff home run to left center field by Blake Sabol. Matt Gorski was hit by a pitch and advanced to second base on a liner to center field by Chase Murray. Murray and Gorski were driven in on a three-run smash from the bat of Will Matthiessen.

Biasi exited the game and was replaced by Trey Jeans who immediately allowed a single to Matt Frazierand walked Nick Gonzales. Frazier scored on a single from Jared Triolo to tie the game at 7-7

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Alex Destino clocked his third home run of the ninth and 15th on the season to push the Dash ahead 8-7.

Destino's blast was met with backlash in the ninth by Greensboro. Matt Gorski doubled to lead off, and Chase Murray walked off on a two-run shot to secure a 9-8 win for the Grasshoppers.

Will Kobos(5-2) was credited with the win for Greensboro. Dash closer Ryan Williamson (1-3) took the loss for Winston-Salem. A combined eleven home runs were hit between the two teams.

The victory for Greensboro puts them ahead 2-1 in the series and 8-7 in the Battle of I-40. The Dash look to even the series on Friday night in game four at First National Bank Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

