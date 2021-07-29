Dash Rally in Late Innings, Put Greensboro Away 9-8

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Fueled by a late-inning comeback, the Winston-Salem Dash slid past the Greensboro Grasshoppers 9-8 on Wednesday night at First National Bank Field.

Dash starter Davis Martin fared well through his first three innings but was roughed up a bit in the fourth when Liover Peguero singled and advanced to second base on a throw to score Blake Sabol and Jared Triolo.

The Grasshoppers added to their lead in the fifth frame as Matthew Frazier and Nick Gonzales hit back-to-back homers to put Greensboro up 4-0.

The Dash began to rattle the bats in the sixth as Yoelqui Cespedes led off with a single, took second on a walk drawn by Lenyn Sosa, and made his way to third on a chopper down the third base line by Alex Destino. With the bases loaded, Gunnar Troutwinedrove in two on a ground ball to right field.

Greensboro starter Santiago Florez was relieved by Bear Bellomy, who allowed a walk to load the bases for the second time in the inning. Travis Moniot then doubled to plate two more and tie the game at 4-4.

The tables turned mightily in the home half of the sixth as reliever Cooper Bradford gradually loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, setting the scene for Grant Koch to belt a grand slam to left center field and put the Hoppers in front 8-4. The four-run round-tripper marked the second in the series by a Greensboro hitter.

The Dash fought back in the top of the seventh as Yoelqui Cespedes and Lenyn Sosa smacked back-to-back singles. After a mound visit by Greensboro, Alex Destino clubbed his 12th home run of the year to put Winston-Salem within a run of tying the game. Oliver Garcia replaced Bear Bellomy on the mound and allowed two walks from the get-go as he struggled to find the zone. A third walk to Lazaro Leal loaded the bases and a groundout from Travis Moniot plated another run to tie the game once more at 8-8.

Yoelqui Cespedes set the tone in the top of the eighth inning with a double to center field and advanced to third on a groundout by Lenyn Sosa. Alex Destino nabbed his fourth RBI of the day with a single to right field to bring Cespedes home as the go-ahead run in a 9-8 Dash victory.

Reliever Caleb Freeman (2-2) collected a win for Wintson-Salem as Brian Glowicki tallied his fourth save on the year. Austin Roberts (3-3) took the loss for the Grasshoppers.

The Dash tie the series at 1-1 and look toward Thursday night as the two teams will square off in game three at First National Bank Field. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

