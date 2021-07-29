Hot Rods Game Notes

July 29, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Yesterday... The Aberdeen Ironbirds outhomered the Hot Rods on Wednesday, but the Hot Rods took a 7-5 win to secure a three-game winning streak. The Hot Rods got off to a hot start by scoring two runs in the first innings, and four more in the third. Hill Alexander led the way for the offense with his three-hit, three-RBI performance, but in the bottom of the third the Ironbirds plated three runs against BG starter Michael Mercado to cut the Hot Rods lead to three. Another run scratched across in the fourth made it a 6-4 game, and Bowling Green added another in the fifth to extend their lead. Aberdeen plated one more run in the seventh, but that was all the offense they'd muster in the 7-5 Hot Rods victory.

The Cream Rises to the Top... The Hot Rods have been on an absolute tear this season, and that's continued into July. They have the fourth-highest team batting average in High-A this season while clubbing a High-A leading and team-record 118 homers. Bowling Green has scored the second-most runs in the High-A ranks (443). The pitching staff has worked wonders, too. BG is leading MiLB in WHIP (1.12). The club is also #1 in walks allowed, 7th in earned runs, and 11th in batting average against. The Hot Rods pitching staff also leads High-A in limiting hit batsmen, and are 2nd in team ERA. BG still leads High-A in homers, but they're also fifth in the minors (six behind Las Vegas).

Record-Streak... Bowling Green set their franchise record for their longest win streak at 11 games with a 5-4 walk-off win over the Braves on July 23rd. The streak beats the previous 10-game record set by the Hot Rods in 2018 & 2019. The streak started on July 11th in Rome against the Braves, and the Hot Rods carried it through the first half of the homestand, sweeping Winston-Salem in a six-game series.

Yesterday's Notes... Witherspoon has a 10-game hit streak... Hunt has an eight gamer... Qsar extended his hit streak to seven games... Alexander had his seventh multi-hit effort and sixth multi-RBI game... Eight of BG's nine hitters had at least one hit... BG is 7-1 against Aberdeen this season... The Hot Rods are on a three-game winning streak... BG's record in July is 19-7, tying their highest single-month win total in 2021... BG is 13-0 in two-run games this season... The Hot Rods are 33-13 when scoring first...

Now pitching: Evan McKendry... McKendry makes his fourth start of the season and 13th appearance of 2021 on Thursday. After spending time on the IL this season, the righty is back in action and is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA. McKendry uses a fastball, slider, cutter, and changeup and has struck out 36 over his 33.0 innings of work. Tuesday is his first action of the year against the Ironbirds after spending the first series on the IL.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.