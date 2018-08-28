Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (august 28 Vs. Salem)

The Dash continue their final regular-season homestand on Tuesday at BB&T Ballpark against the Salem Red Sox. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (38-23, 79-52) vs. Salem Red Sox (29-33, 61-69)

RHP Alec Hansen (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Denyi Reyes (2-2, 2.66 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #132 (Home Game #66)

DASH DROP OPENER IN EXTRAS

Behind a 10th-inning run, the Salem Red Sox were able to eke out a 6-5 win over Winston-Salem on Monday night at BB&T Ballpark. In the 10th inning, the Red Sox plated a run without a hit against Hunter Schryver. Michael Osinski began the inning at second base per Minor League Baseball's place of play initiatives, and he moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt from Jake Romanski. Osinski came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Ryan Scott before Schryver struck out Rusconi to end the inning. Nick Madrigal started the bottom of the 10th inning as the placed runner for Winston-Salem. With two outs, Madrigal tried to score from second base on a single to left from Laz Rivera, but he was thrown out at the plate.

HASN'T MISSED A BEAT

After posting an .850 OPS in the first half with Kannapolis, Luis Gonzalez has continued his impressive pace with Winston by posting a .879 OPS, which is best on the team. A former third-round pick out of the University of New Mexico, Gonzalez has also smacked 22 doubles, just four shy of the team leader in Gavin Sheets. Following a college career in which he had 53 more walks than strikeouts, the 22-year-old has posted the second-lowest strikeout rate (15.7%) on the Dash this season.

CREAM OF THE CROP

Winston currently boasts nine of the top prospects in the Sox system per MLB Pipeline, including infielders Nick Madrigal (No. 4), Gavin Sheets (No. 15) and Laz Rivera (No. 28), outfielders Luis Robert (No. 3), Blake Rutherford (No. 7) and Luis Gonzalez (No. 14), and right-handers Alec Hansen (No. 10), Tyler Johnson (No. 23) and Lincoln Henzman (No. 30).

NOTHING LIKE HOME COOKIN'

Back at BB&T Ballpark for their final regular-season home series of the year, the Dash currently have a .661 winning percentage at the downtown facility, which is the best mark in the Carolina League.

BEST OF THE BEST

After sealing up a first-half Southern Division championship, Winston-Salem now is now tied for the fourth-best winning percentage in full-season Minor League Baseball with a .603 mark. Here's a look at the top teams:

1. Bowling Green Hot Rods

(Midwest League - A): 86-47 (.647)

2. Lakewood BlueClaws

(South Atlantic League - A): 82-49 (.626)

3. Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

(California League - A+): 82-51 (.617)

T-4. Corpus Christi Hooks

(Texas League - AA): 79-52 (.603)

T-4. Winston-Salem Dash

(Carolina League - A+): 79-52 (.603)

LOCKDOWN RELIEVERS

With a 3.07 ERA as a unit, the Dash relief corp has been hard at work in the second half. Here are some of the top arms out of the bullpen for Winston-Salem this year, along with how they were acquired by the White Sox:

RHP Tyler Johnson (fifth round): 3-0, 1.33 ERA, 18 G, 27.0IP, 40K, 0.78 WHIP

RHP Mike Morrison (27th round): 5-3, 2.98 ERA, 37 G (team-high), 54.1IP, 52K

LHP Hunter Schryver (trade w/ TB): 0.00 ERA, 8G, 13.0IP, 6H, 3BB, 18K

RHP Danny Dopico (11th round): As a reliever - 1-1, 1.73 ERA, 56K, 41.2IP

FOURTH START FOR THE BIG GUY

Right-hander Alec Hansen will make his fourth start in the Dash purple this season on Tuesday. A second-round pick out of the University of Oklahoma, Hansen has posted an ERA of 3.00 in nine innings pitched. Last time out, Hansen yielded five walks in four innings of work in a start against Myrtle Beach on August 23, but he allowed just one run.

DASH DOTS

With a win tonight, the Dash can eliminate the Red Sox from postseason contention.

