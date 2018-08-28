Keyote Bobblehead, Art in the Park, Sesame Street Picnic All Part of Final Homestand

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys conclude their 2018 season with a four-game, Labor Day Weekend Series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Running from Friday, August 31-Monday, September 3, highlights include Art in the Park Night with a jersey auction, a Keyote Bobblehead Giveaway, a Sesame Street Picnic, Fan Appreciation Day and three fireworks shows. For tickets, fans should call the Keys at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

Friday's game is at 7:00 p.m with gates opening at 6 o'clock. It is the annual Art in the Park Night and Keys players and coaches will wear a special jersey designed by local artists Bill and Staci McLauchlan. These jerseys will then be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going towards the Frederick Arts Council. Fireworks follow the game.

The Keys will have their second bobblehead giveaway of the season on Saturday. First pitch is at 6 p.m and fans should line up plenty early before gates open at 5. A long-awaited Keyote bobblehead will be handed out to the first 1,000 fans sponsored by Certa Advisors. The second-to-last fireworks show of the season follows the game courtesy of Goodwill Monocacy Valley.

Sunday's game is at 6:00 p.m and is jam-packed with fun activities. Gates open at 2:30 p.m for the annual Guns and Hoses softball game pitting the Frederick County Fire and Police Departments against each other. The game runs from 3-5 p.m. There is also a Sesame Street meet and greet picnic running from 5-7 p.m which includes Elmo, Big Bird and Julia. A special groups package is available and can be purchased by calling the Keys at 301-815-9900.

The final fireworks show of the season follows the game while it also marks the final Sunday Funday of the season. From 5-5:30 fans can enjoy a catch on the outfield and get autographs from two players on the concourse.

On Monday, the Keys and Pelicans conclude the regular season with first pitch at 2 p.m and gates opening one hour prior. Every fan who comes through the gates receives a raffle ticket with a chance to win great prizes throughout the day.

For more information about the Keys final homestand fans can call the team at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

