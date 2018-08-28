Galindo's Walk-Off Homer Sends Myrtle Beach to Victory
August 28, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Wladimir Galindo crushed a walk-off home run on Tuesday night to propel the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 2-1 win over the Buies Creek Astros from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.
With the game tied at 1-1 in the ninth inning, Galindo gave the Pelicans (60-74, 25-38) the win with a solo home run off of Astros (75-56, 38-24) pitcher Brendan Feldmann (0-1).
Yapson Gomez (1-0) earned the win for the Pelicans, throwing two scoreless innings in relief.
Zach Davis broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI double, plating Aramis Ademan .
In the top of the sixth, the Astros tied the game when Osvaldo Duarte singled home Jacob Meyers.
In a no-decision, Pelicans starter Tyson Miller threw 5.1 innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out five.
The Pelicans and Astros meet for the third game of the four-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday. Myrtle Beach will send RHP Erick Leal (1-1, 1.37 ERA) to the mound against Buies Creek RHP Abdiel Saldana (8-2, 3.15 ERA). Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.
Wednesday's contest will feature buy-one, get-one free hot dogs on a Wiener Wednesday presented by Hebrew National.
The 2018 season is the 20th season for the Pelicans franchise and fourth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.
