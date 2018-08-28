Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Game Notes, August 28 vs. Buies Creek

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans host the Buies Creek Astros in Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Tyson Miller (9-8, 3.63 ERA) starts for the Birds against Buies Creek RHP Carson LaRue (7-7, 4.27 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

BUIES CREEK RALLIES FOR 10-INNING WIN

The Buies Creek Astros rallied from a 2-0 deficit Monday to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3-2 in 10 innings from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Birds opened up the scoring in the second. A Christian Donahue single coupled with an Astros error plated Jared Young. Donahue scored later in the inning on Zach Davis' sacrifice fly. Cody Bohanek put Buies Creek on the board with a solo home run in the third. The Astros tied the game in the sixth when Bryan De La Cruz scampered home on a wild pitch. The game went into extra innings from there, and in the 10th, Jacob Meyers' sacrifice fly gave Buies Creek its first lead of the game. Myrtle Beach put runners on the corners in the bottom of the 10th, but could not score.

WHEN WILL THESE DOG DAYS END?

During the month of August, the Birds are batting just .205/.281/.271 to post a .552 OPS, far below their league-worst mark on the season of .629. Over the first 25 games of August, Myrtle Beach has mustered just 31 extra-base hits. The Pelicans are also a woeful 37-for-189 (.196) during the month with runners in scoring position, plating a total of 65 runs (2.6 per game) in August.

PITCH PERFECT

Over the last 24 games, Myrtle Beach starting pitchers have ceded three earned runs or less 22 times. During that span, the club's starters have pitched a total of 114.1 innings, yielding 45 earned runs on 92 hits for a 3.54 ERA. The Birds' bullpen has started to heat up recently as well; After posting a 6.38 ERA due to 13 runs, all earned, on 27 hits in 18.1 frames in the seven games from August 2-11, Pelicans relievers have allowed 23 runs, 12 earned, on 48 hits in 64.1 innings (1.68 ERA) over the last 15 contests.

KEEP YOUR ENEMIES CLOSE

Over the Pelicans' last 33 contests, 28 have been decided by three runs or less, including a remarkable 22 by just one tally. In the 100 battles prior to this run, the Birds had played in just 20 one-run games. On the season, Myrtle Beach has played 87 games decided by no more than three runs, tied for highest total in the Carolina League. The Pelicans began the year 10-3 (.769) in one-run contests, but have gone 8-21 (.276) in those engagements ever since.

TYSON'S CORNER

No qualified pitcher in the Carolina League has a higher strikeout rate than Tyson Miller's 24.5 percent. The La Quinta, Calif., native, who starts on Tuesday against Buies Creek, also leads the circuit in WHIP (1.10) and batting average against (.220) while placing third in total strikeouts (117), fifth in FIP (3.57) and sixth in ERA (3.63). Interestingly, Miller has thrived against everyone in the Carolina League save for Down East, who he has a 5.81 ERA in six starts against (20 ER in 31.0 IP). Against all other opponents, Miller has posted a 2.84 ERA (27 ER in 85.2 IP.

HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM

The Houston Astros-affiliated Buies Creek Astros won 3-2 in 10 innings in Monday's series opener, pushing their record to 16-8 over Myrtle Beach in 2018. Thus, with three games remaining in their season series, Buies Creek has a chance for the most wins over the Pelicans by one opponent in a single season. The 2003 Kinston Indians bested the Birds a club-record 17 times. Myrtle Beach is just 3-11 against the Astros in the second half of the season, getting outscored 68-29 in the process.

ERROR 503: SERVICE UNAVAILABLE

Thanks to three errors in Monday's 3-2 loss to Buies Creek, the Pelicans have now committed at least one miscue in 11 of their last 13 games, including seven straight. During this span, the Birds have made 21 errors, raising their season total to 150, tied for the eighth-most in Minor League Baseball. In Myrtle Beach's 12 prior contests, the club made just fives miscues.

PELICAN POINTS

The Birds have hit just 53 home runs this season, and the club is on pace for just 56 long balls this year. That mark would be the lowest in club history (64 homers, 2013). Myrtle Beach is also on pace for the lowest batting average (.237, 2000) and fewest hits (1,069, 2000), doubles (191, 2017) and runs (506, 2003) in club history... After losing their first seven games in August, the Pelicans won seven of their next 11 contests. However, Myrtle Beach has now lost five of seven to drop their overall record to 59-74, matching their low-water mark on the season... At 33-33, the Birds are in danger of their first losing home record since 2010.

