Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (April 12 vs. Potomac)

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (4-4) vs. Potomac Nationals (3-5)

RHP Blake Battenfield (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Tetreault (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.) Game #9 (Home Game #2)

OBERT HOMER LEADS DASH TO WIN

Luis Robert continued his incredible start to the season by hitting a go-ahead, two-run homer to lead the Dash to an 8-6 victory over the Potomac Nationals on Thursday in the home opener of their 10th anniversary season at BB&T Ballpark. With the score knotted at six in the bottom of the eighth, it was time for Robert's heroics. After a Carlos Perez single to lead off the inning against Hayden Howard, Robert crushed a two-run home run to center to give the Dash the lead for good.

A HOT START FOR LA PANTERA

Robert, who is ranked the 39th-best prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, is off to a hot start to 2019. In seven games played, Robert is 14-for-31 with five homers, 14 RBIs and a batting line of .452/.500/1.062. He has also already posted six multi-hit games this year. Robert was inked to a $26 million signing bonus by the White Sox in May of 2017. It was the second-largest bonus given to an amateur, behind only Yoan Moncada's deal with the Boston Red Sox ($31 million). Robert posted an .813 slugging percentage in big league Spring Training this year after earning his second straight non-roster invite.

OFFENSE IS BACK

After scoring just five runs in their previous three-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the Dash posted a season-high 16 hits in Thursday's ballgame. Outside of Robert, here were some noteworthy contributors:

Jameson Fisher: 3-for-4, two doubles, run scored

Nick Madrigal: 2-for-5, 2RBIs (second two-hit game of the season)

Zach Remillard: 2-for-5, run scored, double

Tate Blackman: 2-for-4, double (first game at BB&T Ballpark

10TH SEASON AT BB&T BALLPARK

Thursday marked the beginning of the 10th anniversary season at BB&T Ballpark. Coincidentally, the ballpark opener on April 13, 2010, was against the Potomac Nationals, tonight's opponent.

YOUNGEST IN FULL-SEASON MILB

Only 28 years old, Justin Jirschele is the 48th manager in Winston-Salem's franchise history, and he is the first former Dash player to become the team's skipper. Jirschele is also the youngest manager in full-season Minor League Baseball this year. He previously served as the manager of the Low-A Kannapolis Intimidators, helping the team reach the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. Before joining the coaching ranks, Jirschele, the son of Kansas City Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele, played in the White Sox system from 2012-2015. Justin played for the Dash in 2014 and 2015.

FINAL RECAP ON OPENERS

After going 2-5 in their first seven home openers, Winston-Salem has now won three in a row. While Robert's home run last night electrified the crowd, last year's home opener proved to be even more memorable, as Joel Booker stole home in the 10th inning to propel the Dash to a 3-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats. In 2017, the Dash beat the Buies Creek Astros (now the Fayetteville Woodpeckers). Johan Cruz, who is a current member of the 2019 Dash, hit a two-run home run in that ballgame.

COWBOY UP

Right-hander Blake Battenfield, who is a third-generation Oklahoma State Cowboy, gets the ball on Friday at BB&T Ballpark. Battenfield logged the first quality start of the season for a Dash pitcher last Sunday, tossing six innings against the Frederick Keys and allowing just one run. A 17th-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2017, Battenfield spent his first professional season in rookie-level Great Falls before starting the following season with Low-A Kannapolis. With the Intimidators in 2018, Battenfield thrived, earning a first-half South Atlantic League All-Star nod. For his efforts in the month of May in 2018, Battenfield was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month.

DASH DOT

Last season, Winston-Salem was 19-3 in Friday games.

