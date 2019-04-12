Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: April 12 vs. Fayetteville

April 12, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (affiliate of the Houston Astros) with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. In the second game of the four-game set, RHP Paul Richan (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start for the Birds against RHP JP France (0-1, 9.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

WOODPECKERS DROP BIRDS BEHIND NINTH-INNING RUN

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers snapped a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth in a 3-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Thursday night from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Colten Shaver's go-ahead RBI double plated Seth Beer in the ninth to put the Woodpeckers on top. In the first inning, Jake Adams ripped a two-run homer for Fayetteville to start the scoring. Aramis Ademan tied the game with a two-run shot of his own in the seventh for the Birds before the Woodpeckers took the lead in the ninth.

GOLDEN GLOVES ON THE GRAND STRAND

After committing five errors in their first two games, the Pelicans have not chalked up an error over their last six games. The Birds' .982 fielding percentage is second in the league (behind Down East's .987). In 2018, the Pelicans finished last in the league in fielding percentage (.969). Since the Pelicans finished the 2015 season - the club's first season as a Cubs affiliate - at the top of the league in fielding, they have finished fourth, seventh and last over the last three seasons in the category.

THE RICHAN BECOME RICHER

In his High-A debut on April 6, Paul Richan put forth a strong performance. Through his 3.2 scoreless innings, he pounded the zone against a pesky Lynchburg Hillcats lineup which fouled off 27 of his 58 strikes (82 total pitches, 70 percent for strikes). In the same game - a 2-0 win for the Birds - Ryan Kellogg struck out four in his 3.1 innings and Ben Hecht whiffed three over his two innings. The shutout was the first on the season for the Birds' staff after the Pelicans finished tied for second in the league in 2018 with 16 shutouts.

IT'S DEJA VU ALL OVER AGAIN

In 2018, the Pelicans began the season 1-8 in their first nine games. Through their first eight games this year, the numbers are very similar to last year's start. This season, through eight games, the Pelicans are 1-7 and they have been outscored 50-20 over those games. Last season, the Pelicans also started 1-7 and were outscored 59-31 in those contests. In 2018, the Birds started the year hitting .230 (59-for-256) and had a 6.04 ERA (45 ER in 67 IP) while, this season, the Pelicans are hitting .185 (45-for-243) with a 6.00 ERA through eight games. In a season in which the Pelicans set franchise-low marks in doubles (173) and home runs (55), Myrtle Beach started with nine doubles and four home runs in its first eight games. This year, the Pelicans have hit six doubles and three homers.

BATS STILL WARMING UP

Through the first eight games of the season, the Pelicans have only scored 20 runs (2.5/game). The Birds currently rank eighth in the Carolina League in batting average (.185) while placing ninth in OBP (.264) and last in SLG (.247) and OPS (.511). Miguel Amaya, Kevonte Mitchell and Aramis Ademan are the only three Birds to send a ball over the fence in the first eight games.

RELIVING THE WILDNESS

Last season, the Pelicans' April 12 game against the Down East Wood Ducks was one of the most entertaining games of the year. Myrtle Beach fell 16-14 (only 16 of the 31 runs were earned) and the teams combined for 31 hits and eight errors. The Pelicans set offensive season highs in runs (14), doubles (6), strikeouts (15) and men left on base (14) in the four hour, 18 minute game. It was also the most runs allowed on the season for the pitching staff. The game featured five ties and three lead changes over the nine innings. Aramis Ademan doubled and drove in four in a 3-for-6 day.

MITCHELL IS THE MAN

Kevonte Mitchell is the hottest hitter in the Pelicans order over the last four games. Over that stretch, Mitchell is 6-for-15 (.400) with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. A season ago with the Pelicans, in an injury-riddled season, Mitchell hit .218/.293/.321 over 80 games with 13 doubles, four home runs and 24 RBIs.

SUPER SEPULVEDA

The Pelicans second baseman, Carlos Sepulveda, found himself on the basepaths three times in yesterday's lost (two singles and a ROE). Over his last three games, he is 4-for-11 (.364) with a BB and a RS.

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans' -30 run differential (20 runs scored, 50 runs allowed) is the worst in Minor League Baseball by seven runs. Only the Baltimore Orioles (-32), Colorado Rockies (-32) and Miami Marlins (-31) have a worse run differential in baseball.

