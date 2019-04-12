Mudcats and Blue Rocks Rained Out; Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

ZEBULON, N.C. - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Wilmington Blue Rocks at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 4:00 p.m. with stadium gates scheduled to open at 3:00 p.m.

As previously scheduled, Saturday's doubleheader will still include the Carolina Micro Brews promotion and theme. It will also include the Micro Brews replica jersey giveaway for the first 1,200 fans ages 21 and over through the Five County Stadium gates. The souvenir replica jerseys will be handed out beginning at 3:00 p.m. when the Five County Stadium gates open before the 4:00 p.m. first pitch of game one.

The Mudcats, meanwhile, will play in their alternate, Micro Brews, jerseys and hats in game two of the doubleheader. They will remain in their traditional jerseys and hats for game one.

Additionally, the Mudcats are excited to announce that the Carolina Micro Brews jersey and promotion will be featured on national television during ESPN's "Minor League Promotion of the Week" segment airing on "SportsCenter" at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Saturday's doubleheader will consist of two seven inning games with game one beginning at 4:00 p.m. and game two beginning approximately :30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

As per team policy, fans may exchange their tickets to Friday's postponed game for seats to a future regular season home game for an equal value ticket. There are no cash refunds for tickets or parking. Fans who already had tickets to Saturday's game will be able to use their tickets for both games of the doubleheader.

