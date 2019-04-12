April 12 Game Information

Today the Down East Wood Ducks play the second game of their four game series with the Lynchburg Hillcats. Righty A.J. Alexy (0-1, 5.40) makes his second start of the season, opposed by Lynchburg right-hander Eli Morgan (1-0, 0.00). It's Mother Earth Friday at Grainger Stadium, where fans can get $3 off a ticket when bringing in a Mother Earth beer can. Postgame fireworks will follow the action presented by WNCT. First pitch is at 7 p.m. and the broadcast will hit the air at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com and on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks had their four game losing streak snapped by the Lynchburg Hillcats, falling 5-2 on Thursday. The Woodies had runners on base on eight of the nine innings, but were unable to string together hits. Leody Taveras extended his hitting streak to eight in a row, and Anderson Tejeda recorded his first three-hit game of the season. Tyler Thomas suffered the loss, giving up three runs on six hits in 4.2 innings.

STRIKING FIRST: In seven of the Wood Ducks eight games this season, the team that has scored first has won the game. The lone exception came in the ballgame on Monday, when the Pelicans got out to a 4-0 lead before the Wood Ducks stormed back to plate 12 unanswered.

FANTASTIC PHILLIPS: Through two starts this season, Tyler Phillips has been dominant, as he has yet to yield a walk or a run. He has combined to face just two batters over the minimum, and has worked 12 innings on 130 pitches (11 per inning). Phillips is the only Woodies pitcher this season to go five innings or more, which he has done in both outings. He ranks among league leaders in ERA (T-1, 0.00), IP (1st, 12.0), WHIP (2nd, 0.42), and OBA (3rd, .135).

CLUTCH GENE: The Wood Ducks are second in the league in RBI with 39, and of those runs driven in, 18 (46%) have come with two-outs. With men in scoring position and 2-out, the Woodies are slashing .355/.474/.548/1.022 this season.

ARIAS ABOARD: Diosbel Arias singled yesterday to extend his on-base streak to seven in a row, which is every game he has played in this season. He now has eight hits and four walks on the yea, and his on-base percentage sits at .414 on the season. Last year Arias finished the season with an OBP of .451 at Low-A Spokane which led the Northwest League.

TAVERAS' TERRIFIC START: Leody Taveras opened the season by going 4-4, with a double, a triple, and four runs driven in. The four hits are a career-high, while the four RBIs match a career-best. He has also tallied a hit game since, riding a league-best eight game hitting streak. He ranks among league leaders in AVG (T1st, .462) and OPB (2nd, .515).

CLASE CRUISING: Emmanuel Clase has been impressive out of the Woodies bullpen so far this season, with a scoreless inning in each of his three outings. He has struck out four in three innings, and his WHIP sits at 0.67. Clase has frequently hit triple digits on the radar gun this season.

SWITCH IT UP: Anderson Tejeda picked up his first pro hit from the right side of the plate Tuesday against Pelicans starter Luis Lugo. Tejeda hit from the left side of the plate exclusively for the first four seasons in pro ball, and last year paced the Rangers organization with 74 RBI.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

YEAR CLUB LEAGUE W-L FINISH

2012 AZL Rangers AZL/R 34-22 League Champs

2013 Hickory South Atlantic (A) 76-63 5th Place

2014 Hickory South Atlantic/A 41-28 5th Place

2015 Hickory South Atlantic/A 44-24 League Champs

TOTALS 237-179 (.570)

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Five players on the Wood Ducks opening day roster are just 20 years of age. The handful includes RHP A.J. Alexy, INF Yonny Hernandez, INF Anderson Tejeda, OF Leody Taveras, and OF Bubba Thompson.

NEED FOR SPEED: The 2019 Wood Ducks will possess a lot of speed, especially in the outfield. Last season Leody Taveras, Eric Jenkins, and Bubba Thompson combined to steal 86 bases and hit 21 triples. Infielder Yonny Hernandez also ranked second the South Atlantic League with 44 stolen bases, and his 46 overall led the Rangers organization.

TOP-30 in Kinston: The Wood Ducks open the 2019 season with sev-en players on the MLB Pipeline Rangers Top-30 list on their roster:

4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 14. Tyler Phillips, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 24. Demarcus Evans

