Pelicans Walk Their Way to Second Win

April 12, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans drew 11 walks and held the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to one run on four hits in a 6-1 win on Friday night from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Myrtle Beach (2-7) took advantage of a tough night on the mound for the Woodpeckers (5-4) and evened the series with Fayetteville at a game apiece.

The Birds started things off with a three-run bottom of the first inning. D.J. Wilson drew the first walk of the night for the Birds and, after stealing second, was brought around to score on an single from Miguel Amaya . Luke Reynolds followed that with a line drive into left-center field that skipped by Seth Beer all the way to the wall. Amaya came around from first to score on the play and the Pelicans took a 2-0 lead. Carlos Sepulveda capped the inning off with an RBI single of his own to make it 3-0 Myrtle Beach after one inning.

Fayetteville threatened in the second inning after Paul Richan (1-0) walked back-to-back batters with one out in the inning. A batter later, Michael Papierski singled with two outs in the inning to put the Woodpeckers on the board and cut the Pelicans' lead to 3-1.

Myrtle Beach added to their lead in the bottom of the second after Leovanny Rodriguez walked the bases loaded to start the frame and Jimmy Herron ripped a two-run double that extended the lead to 5-1.

The Pelicans tacked on another run in the fifth inning after Jhonny Bethencourt walked with the bases loaded to make it 6-1 Myrtle Beach.

Richan earned his first win of the season after going five innings and allowing just one run on three hits. JP France took the loss for the Woodpeckers, yielding three runs, one earned, on two hits.

The Pelicans will line up to play the Woodpeckers in game three of the four-game series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. Javier Assad (0-1, 1.80) will toe the rubber for the Birds against Peter Solomon (0-0, 3.86) for the Woodpeckers. The contest will be locally televised on The CW21 and MiLB.TV, with coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. A radio broadcast will begin at 5:50 on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

