April 12 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

April 12, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





WILMINGTON BLUE ROCKS (KANSAS CITY ROYALS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Friday, April 12, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Game 9, Home Game 2 | Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

STREAMING VIDEO: N/A

Overall Record: CAR: 6-2; WIL: 5-3

Streaks: CAR: W4; WIL: L1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 6-2, WIL: 5-3

Home Record: CAR: 1-0; WIL: 5-2

Road Record: CAR: 5-2; WIL: 0-1

Division Record: CAR: 2-2; WIL: 2-2

Current Series: CAR leads 1-0 (of 4)

Season Series: CAR leads 1-0 (of 13)

CAR v. OPP: 1-0 @CAR (7), 0-0 @OPP (6)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

TONIGHT, 4/12 vs. Wilmington, 7:00 PM: Wilmington LHP Jackson Kowar (0-0, 0.00) at Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (1-0, 1.80)

SAT, 4/13 vs. Wilmington, 5:00 PM: Wilmington LHP Daniel Tillo (1-0, 3.00) at Carolina RHP Dylan File (0-1, 7.20)

SUN, 4/14 vs. Wilmington, 2:00 PM: Wilmington RHP Nolan Watson (0-0, 0.00) at Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (1-0, 1.50)

TONIGHT: Winners of four straight, the Mudcats take on the Wilmington Blue Rocks tonight in game two of a four game series and game two of a seven game home stand at Five County Stadium. The Mudcats won last night's game in walk-off fashion 7-6 and lead the series 1-0. The Mudcats also lead the season series 1-0... Carolina's season opening home stand also features three games versus Fayetteville, April 15 through April 17.

ICYMI: Dallas Carroll blasted a three-run, walk-off, home run in the ninth to lead the Mudcats to a 7-6 victory versus the Blue Rocks in Carolina's first home game of the season on Thursday night at Five County Stadium. The Mudcats trailed 6-4 heading into their half of the ninth before Carroll blasted his three-run homer to win the game. The game-winning blast was hit off Wilmington reliever J.C. Cloney and gave the Mudcats their fourth straight victory. It also lifted Carolina to a 6-2 start on the season and snapped Wilmington's winning streak at five straight games.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Dallas Carroll's walk-off home run was Carolina's first since Keston Hiura hit a walk-off homer on May 25, 2018 versus Myrtle Beach. Like Carroll, Hiura's was also a 3-run blast, but Hiura's also came in the 10th inning and with two outs in the inning. Carroll's happened in the ninth last night and with two-on and no outs... Before Hiura game-winner last year, the last walk-off home run in Mudcats history came in 2013 when Bryson Myles delivered a game-winning blast to beat the Winston-Salem Dash in the 14th inning at Five County Stadium on July 18, 2013.

MORE FROM LAST NIGHT: Dallas Carroll went 2-for-4 with two home runs in his final home game at Five County Stadium last season and has now homered in back-to-back home games, with three home runs overall, dating back to the 2018 season... Joantgel Segovia went 2-for-2 with a run, two hits and two walks, while reaching safely in all four of his at-bats last night. Segovia is currently 10th in the Carolina League in average (.400), tied for 3rd in OBP (.500), 3rd in SLG (.700), 3rd in OPS (1.200) and tied for 7th in hits (12).

TONIGHT'S STARTER: Noah Zavolas has the start for the Mudcats in tonight's game at Five County Stadium against the Blue Rocks. Zavolas is set to make his second start of the season and his first at home in 2019. He last pitched on April 6 at Down East and ended up with the victory after holding the Wood Ducks to one run on six hits over 5.0 innings pitched. The victory also came in his first game as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers farm system and in the first start in his professional career. Zavolas also finished with one walk and four strikeouts while reaching 78 pitches (53 strikes). Zavolas was acquired this past off-season as part of a trade with the Seattle Mariners that saw OF Domingo Santana head to Seattle and OF Ben Gamel and Zavolas going to Milwaukee. Zavolas went 5-2 with a 3.03 ERA over 19 games with Everett and Modesto last season (16 G, 34.2 IP w/Everett; 3 G, 4.0 IP w/Modesto). He also totaled 41 strikeouts against 11 walks (1.09 WHIP) between both levels last season.

HOW THEY'RE BUILT: The Mudcats open the 2019 season with 11 returning players from last season... The 2019 squad features three of the Brewers' Top 30 prospects (as rated by MLBPipeline.com) including OF Tristen Lutz (No. 5), C Payton Henry (No. 10) and C Mario Feliciano (No. 22).

'CATS v. ROCKS: The Mudcats will face the Blue Rocks 13 times this season, including seven times at home and six times on the road in 2019. The Mudcats are 60-57 all-time versus Wilmington, including a 26-31 record at home and 34-26 record on the road. Wilmington was recently rated as the 6th most talented team in MiLB per MLB.com's Jim Callis. Wilmington's Opening Day roster including a long list of the Kansas City Royals top farm talent including RHP Brady Singer (No. 53 on the MiLB Top 100), RHP Jackson Kowar, LHP Daniel Lynch, C M.J. Melendez, 1B Nick Pratto, OF Seuly Matias and OF Kyle Isbel.

BIG LEAGUE CAMP: Devin Hairston played in 13 MLB Spring Training games for the Brewers in 2019 (2-for-8, 3 R, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 6 SO). Hairston also traveled with Milwaukee to Montreal for an exhibition game versus Toronto on 3/25 and scored a run... Tristen Lutz played in 17 MLB Spring Training games (1-for-18, 4 R, 3 BB, 10 SO)... Rodrigo Benoit appeared in five MLB Spring Training games (5 G, 3.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 HR, 4 SO)... Matt Hardy appeared in one MLB Spring Training game and earned a victory on 3/24 vs. ARI (1-0, 0.2 IP, 1 BB)... Additional MLB Spring Training appearances: Mario Feliciano (2 G, 0-for-4, R, RBI, BB, SO), Payton Henry (11 G, 1-for-12, R, 2B, RBI, BB, 3 SO), Ryan Aguilar (1 G, 1 PA, 1 HBP), Julio Garcia (1 G, 0-for-1), Zach Clark (1 G, 0-for-2, 2 SO), Rob Henry (2 G, 0-for-1, SO), Joantgel Segovia (1 G, 1-for-1, R).

PLAYOFF DROUGHT: The Mudcats failed to reach the playoffs again in 2018, stretching their current playoff drought to seven consecutive Carolina League seasons. Carolina has additionally failed to reach the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons overall between their time in the Carolina League (2012-Present) and Southern League (1991-2011). The Mudcats last reached the playoffs in 2008 when they lost to the Mississippi Braves in the Southern League Championship Series... Current post-season droughts in MiLB (full-season teams): Buffalo (AAA)/Delmarva: 13 seasons, New Orleans (AAA): 11 seasons, Iowa (AAA): 10 seasons, Hartford (AA): 9 seasons, Louisville (AAA): 8 seasons.

ALUMNI REPORT: 2017 Mudcat Corbin Burnes (0-1, 9.90, 2 GS, 10.0 IP, 4 BB, 18 SO) will make his third start for the Brewers tonight as Milwaukee takes on the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Burnes is from Bakersfield, CA; approximately 113 miles north of LA.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.