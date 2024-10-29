Winnipeg Blue Bombers Renew Broadcast Partnership with 680 CJOB

October 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG - As the Winnipeg Blue Bombers head into the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Western Final, Corus Radio's 680 CJOB, Winnipeg's live sports, news and information leader, is excited to announce that it has entered into a long-term broadcast partnership with the 12-time Grey Cup winning team.

"680 CJOB is the proud voice of all of our major sports teams in Winnipeg and we are excited to continue this important and long-standing relationship with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers," said Lauren McNabb, Manager, Talk & Talent, 680 CJOB. "We can't wait to bring many more years of the club's continued success to our airwaves and to our community."

Nobody covers sports like 680 CJOB. As the only place for listeners to access insight, analysis, and one- of-a-kind coverage of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for most of the past 60 years Bombers fans will once again experience each home and away game - and all the action in between - with the best broadcast team in the business.

"680 CJOB has become synonymous with the Blue Bomber football," said Blue Bombers President & CEO, Wade Miller. "We're thrilled that our fans will be able to continue listening to the most trusted source for Blue Bombers coverage and we look forward to the continued relationship with the amazing Corus team."

Listeners can tune in to 680 CJOB or stream online.

