Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

October 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)







This past week Randy Ambrosie announced he will retire as Canadian Football League Commissioner in 2025, three more Women's National Basketball teams released their head coaches, and Oklahoma City's Pacific Coast League team revealed it will now be known as the Oklahoma City Comets. Highlights from this week come from the Canadian Football League, United Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, Pacific Coast League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, Canadian Premier League, MLS NEXT Pro, American Hockey League, ECHL, Southern Professional Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, and National Lacrosse League.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

After a seven-year tenure marked by a variety of significant accomplishments, Randy Ambrosie has announced his intention to retire from his role as Commissioner of the Canadian Football League as soon as the Board of Governors hires a successor. "Working together, we have put the CFL on a much sounder foundation, with strong new owners, improved attendance, growing TV ratings, superbly fun and entertaining football, and noteworthy progress in our larger markets," Ambrosie said. "There is always more to be done, and I look forward to welcoming the next Commissioner who will seek to take our league to even greater heights. Until that person has been chosen and is ready to take over, I will continue to work hard on behalf of the CFL. When I do step aside sometime next year, I will do so with a profound sense of achievement, satisfaction and gratitude. I want to thank our Governors, team presidents, players and coaches and staff, and our valued business partners. I especially want to thank our great fans from coast to coast, and particularly my wonderful wife Barb and our smart and beautiful daughters, for their support."

SportsCage football analyst Glen Suitor breaks down Randy Ambrosie's tenure as CFL commissioner with Justin Dunk and Wes Cates.

CFL Plays of the Week

United Football League

Check out the top plays from DC Defenders Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu's 2024 campaign.

Arena Football One

Arena Football One is excited to officially announce that the Oregon Lightning will join the league for the 2025 Premiere season. With an experienced Head Coach and dedicated ownership group, the Oregon Lightning will bring another emerging market into AF1 for 2025. With an experienced arena coach in Chuck Jones as part of the ownership group, the Oregon Lightning brings a hometown feel to the 50-yard game. Sara Gumm and Jay Jenkins joined Jones as part of the Lightning's ownership group. With a passionate, hard-working, and dedicated ownership group, the Lightning are well-poised to bring Central Oregon onto the national stage. "I've seen Chuck's dedication firsthand for over 20 years, and I'm excited to partner with these two on this incredible journey," co-owner Sara Gumm says. "Together, we're committed to the Oregon Lightning team and plan to light up the in-game experience in Central Oregon."

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has parted ways with head coach Stephanie White. During White's time with the Sun, she coached Connecticut to a 55-25 regular season and a 7-7 postseason record, ultimately leading the team to two semi-finals appearances. In 2023, White was selected as a 2023 WNBA All-Star Game head coach and ended the season with 2023 WNBA and AP Coach of the Year accolades. "We want to thank Stephanie for her time in Connecticut and her commitment to our organization over the past two seasons," said Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President. "We wish her the best in her future endeavors."

The Indiana Fever announced that the organization has parted ways with head coach Christie Sides. "We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth," said Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf. "While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future." In two years as head coach, Sides posted a 33-47 (.413) regular-season record, and last season she helped lead the Fever to their first postseason appearance since 2016.

Erica Ayala joins CBS Sports HQ to break down the news regarding the Indiana Fever parting ways with Head Coach Christie Sides.

Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger announced that the Washington Mystics, General Manager Mike Thibault and Head Coach Eric Thibault have mutually agreed to part ways. "After extensive reflection and conversation, we have decided we are at a point in our competitive and evolutionary cycle to turn the team over to new leadership with a renewed vision to carve our path into the future of WNBA basketball," stated Winger. "Coach Mike elevated the Mystics program to its proud status as a league leader in innovation, the standard bearer in player care, and a model franchise. He built and coached the Championship team, developed high performing players, and pioneered many of the processes teams use today in building rosters and organizations. His fingerprints are all over this franchise and will be for years to come. We are grateful for Mike's commitment, passion, and leadership and wish him well. Coach Eric is a skilled coach and equally talented motivator. Our players are fortunate to have played for Eric these past two seasons, as will many other players in this league for decades ahead."

Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas announced that the team is restructuring its front office, and will not be renewing the contract of General Manager Natalie Williams. "We are incredibly grateful for Natalie's invaluable efforts in helping build the Aces into the premier franchise in the WNBA," said Fargas. "Her time with the organization extends back to the league's formative years in Utah, and she will forever be a part of our history, having left an indelible mark as both a player and an executive. We wish the best for Natalie and her family." The Aces hired Williams as the team's general manager in April 2022, and her leadership returned immediate dividends as the team went on to win back-to-back WNBA Championships in 2022 and 2023.

New York Liberty talk winning WNBA championship. The team defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the series to claim their first titles.

Broadway will be full of New York Liberty fans as the city holds its first parade for a basketball team since 1973.

NBA G League

The Westchester Knicks selected Matt Ryan (6-6, 215, Tennessee-Chattanooga) with the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft, which was held virtually today. The Knicks also selected six-year NBA veteran Landry Shamet (6-4, 190, Wichita State) with the second overall pick, while the Cleveland Charge took Sean East II (6-3, 180, Missouri) with the third pick. Ryan appeared in 28 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging 5.4 points on shooting 45.1 percent from three-point range. He has appeared in 63 games in three seasons with Pelicans, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Ryan has averaged 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 39 career NBA G League games. Shamet has averaged 8.7 points and shot 38.4 percent from three-point range in six seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. He averaged 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 46 games with the Wizards last season. Shamet, the 26 th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft presented by State Farm, was a 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Vancouver Bandits announced that the club has extended its head coach and general manager, Kyle Julius, through the 2025 and 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) seasons in a year-round capacity. The Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday that the club has extended its head coach and general manager, Kyle Julius, through the 2025 and 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) seasons in a year-round capacity. "The past five seasons with the Bandits have been an incredibly rewarding experience for my family and I. It has been truly amazing to have the opportunity to live here locally, build relationships in the community and help drive the growth of the Bandits and develop the club into the CEBL's premier organization," Julius said.

BASEBALL

Pacific Coast League

Oklahoma City's Triple-A baseball team officials revealed the team's new name and brand, the Oklahoma City Comets, during an unveiling ceremony at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The OKC Comets name pays homage to Oklahoma baseball legend Mickey Mantle, whose nickname was "the Commerce Comet." The brand's light blue and red colors and logo, with a baseball shooting through the sky like a comet, honor the team's long-time affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers. "We wanted our new name and brand to be something that reflects Oklahoma's rich baseball history and our affiliation with the Dodgers but is also uniquely ours and embraces the future of our city and state," said Oklahoma City Comets President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "Mickey Mantle-the Commerce Comet-is an iconic baseball figure for our state, our city, our team and our ballpark. In addition, the OKC Comets name and different marks that display images of space suggest a look toward the future and enables us to have a bit of fun bringing our new identity to life for our fans."

Oklahoma City minor league baseball team draws inspiration from Mickey Mantle in rebrand

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent died Saturday at age 25, the Major League Soccer club announced. The club said it would not be providing any further details out of respect for Trent's friends and family.

"The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent," read a statement from the club. "While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made those around him better.

Jordi Alba GOLAZO Lionel Messi With the Assist!

Sounders FC announced that Head Coach Brian Schmetzer has signed a multiyear contract extension. The Seattle native led Sounders FC to a historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title as well as two MLS Cup titles and four Western Conference championships since taking over the club in the summer of 2016, amassing a 126-80-68 regular-season record and a 17-6-3 mark in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Brian has been an exceptional leader for this club, guiding us to multiple championships and consistently setting a high standard of success," said General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "His deep connection to the city of Seattle and our fans makes him such an important figure for this team and community. Brian understands what it means to represent this city on and off the field, and we're excited to continue building on the foundation he's established and aim for even greater achievements together."

National Women's Soccer League

The Kansas City Current (5-0-0, 1st Seed) took home a trophy downing NJ/NY Gotham FC (3-1-1, 2nd Seed) 2-0 in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Championship in San Antonio, Texas. A first-half brace from forward Temwa Chawinga, set up by two assists from midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta, proved to be the winning combination for the Current as the club earned its second trophy of the 2024 season. Friday's victory capped the inaugural NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, meaning Kansas City etched its name in history as the first club to take home the trophy. "I hope this takes us to the next [trophy] now and to the playoffs, and to the opponents we will play in the playoffs," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "There is something to it, building the winning mentality, you can't win a big trophy if you don't win the small ones. Whether it's The Women's Cup, we've won the Summer Cup and now we have the season. I think it's a good habit to have, winning is a habit and I'm glad that as a team and as an organization we started building this habit and this mindset. And I just hope that now this takes us to the next one."

Here are the highlights.

The Chicago Red Stars, Chicago's premier professional women's soccer club, unveiled their new name and crest. Going forward, the club will be known as Chicago Stars Football Club. "As the stewards of this club, Laura Ricketts, the ownership group and the leadership team believe it is time to evolve our identity as a symbol of this new chapter," said Karen Leetzow, Chicago Stars FC president. "It is our intent going forward to honor the legacy made by past players, fans and associates, while carving a new path for the club and representing Chicago more authentically on and off the pitch." This is the first major brand transformation for the Stars in their nearly 20-year history. The name, Chicago Red Stars, was chosen in 2009 as a tribute to the four stars found on the Chicago city flag. The club's crest, which also paid tribute to the city flag with its colors and stripes, was modified once in 2017, but kept the familiar elements of the Chicago flag intact. The new Chicago Stars FC logo will continue to honor Chicago with iconic elements, most notably, the red star at the heart of the crest. Similar to the stars on the Chicago flag that represent meaningful moments in Chicago history, the star at the center of the crest represents the club's players: past, present and future. Placing the players at the heart of the club has been a priority for the new Chicago Stars FC ownership group since the start of their tenure last year, and the star on the crest is a symbolic representation of that commitment.

New era, same Stars.

Lisa Carlin & Sandra Herrera take a look at the recently unveiled details of Chicago Red Star's rebrand!

Utah Royals FC announces the hiring of Interim Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets as its next full-time head coach. The Belgian's contract runs through the 2027 season. "I am incredibly proud to take on the role of head coach for the Utah Royals." said Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets. "My focus is not only on winning but also on developing each player and colleague so that we can excel both as a team and as individuals, on and off the field. As the youngest coach in the league, I aim to grow alongside the club and work towards a long-term vision that benefits our fans and the community. We've already seen a fantastic support base in our first year as an expansion team, and it's my goal to give them even more reasons to support us and come back. I am looking forward to building on the foundations that have been established. I want to express my gratitude to Kelly and John for trusting me with the club's vision." Coenraets started as an assistant, arriving midway through the 2024 season but was elevated to Interim Head Coach following a club reorganization on June 30. Since being named Interim Head Coach in July, the Royals have a 5-3-2 record in NWSL play, earning 17 points under Coenraets, tripling its point total in six less matches, and they won their group in the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

USL Super League

Hear from Carolina Ascent FC Goalkeeper Molly Vapensky about her call-up to the United States U17 FIFA Women's World Cup squad.

Canadian Premier League

Here are the highlights of a dramatic super Sunday in the 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoffs

MLS NEXT Pro

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Tucson Roadrunners forward Egor Sokolov has been named the AHL Player of the Week after a four-goal weekend and two game-winning goals!

ECHL

Iowa Heartlanders captain Yuki Miura talks about becoming the first Japanese-born player to wear the C for an ECHL team. Miura also dishes on why he's always smiling at the rink, what is important to him as a hockey player and shares his pride in representing Japan on the international stage over the summer during Olympic Qualifying.

Southern Professional Hockey League

Brendan Harrogate scored a unique goal while seated in overtime for the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - October 14-20, 2024

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced the addition of Shonly Wallace as their college scout. Wallace will serve as the first female scout in the history of the NLL. "Shonly has a unique passion for the game as well as high end experience in the indoor and outdoor game," said Glenn Clark, General Manager and Head Coach of the Albany FireWolves. "Her recent participation in the World Indoor Championships has her well positioned to support our staff as our NCAA Scout."

The Mission, BC native is currently an assistant coach for the women's lacrosse team at Central Michigan University. Wallace also has strong ties to the Capital Region having played on the women's lacrosse team at UAlbany in 2023 and then served as a coaching assistant during the 2024 season. Wallace recently competed for the Canadian National Team in the first ever Women's World Box Lacrosse Championship in Utica, NY where she helped the team win the Silver Medal.

The Albany FireWolves are thrilled to announce the addition of Shonly Wallace as our College Scout! She will serve as the first female scout in the history of the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

Did we miss anything newsworthy or fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 29, 2024

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.