First Female Scout in NLL History Shonly Wallace to Join Albany Firewolves

October 22, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the addition of Shonly Wallace as their college scout. Wallace will serve as the first female scout in the history of the NLL.

"Shonly has a unique passion for the game as well as high end experience in the indoor and outdoor game," said Glenn Clark, General Manager and Head Coach of the Albany FireWolves. "Her recent participation in the World Indoor Championships has her well positioned to support our staff as our NCAA Scout."

The Mission, BC native is currently an assistant coach for the women's lacrosse team at Central Michigan University. Wallace also has strong ties to the Capital Region having played on the women's lacrosse team at UAlbany in 2023 and then served as a coaching assistant during the 2024 season. Wallace recently competed for the Canadian National Team in the first ever Women's World Box Lacrosse Championship in Utica, NY where she helped the team win the Silver Medal.

"I've always known deep down that I wanted to work in the NLL and so the fact that this day has come is quite an amazing thing," said Shonly Wallace, College Scout for the Albany FireWolves. "The FireWolves are leading the way with promoting this growth and supporting women's box lacrosse. Boy or girl there's no limit to how much passion you can have for the sport you love."

Wallace has a decorated lacrosse background and extensive experience in the box game. She grew up playing box lacrosse in Canada before making the jump to college lacrosse in the United States. In Wallace's college career at Stony Brook, Oregon, and UAlbany, Wallace accumulated 117 goals and 21 assists in 60 games played.

During the 2024 season as a coaching assistant at UAlbany, she worked with the offense and the goaltenders while organizing and executing the Great Danes' video efforts, operating sideline replay during practice and games along with traditional practice and game film.

"Head Coach Glenn Clark and the FireWolves organization have a great ability to draw out the best in everyone," said Wallace. "My approach is to provide the FireWolves with an edge through my knowledge and resources in various disciplines of the game. With more Americans contending to be in the League and many Canadians attending universities in the U.S., college lacrosse is an important aspect to consider."

Wallace is a leader in the women's game and will pave the way for other women to follow in her footsteps. The FireWolves are thrilled to have her join the team as she finds future FireWolves prospects at the college level.

"Shonly has achieved this position based on her qualifications and experience," said Clark. "She understands the type of athlete that can translate from outdoor to indoor. I think it will open the door for the inclusion of more women in our game."

The FireWolves will open the 2024-25 NLL season on Saturday, November 30 at MVP Arena as they begin their journey toward the NLL Championship.

