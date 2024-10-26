Oklahoma City's Baseball Team Is Now the Comets

October 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City's Triple-A baseball team officials tonight revealed the team's new name and brand, the Oklahoma City Comets, during an unveiling ceremony at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The OKC Comets name pays homage to Oklahoma baseball legend Mickey Mantle, whose nickname was "the Commerce Comet." The brand's light blue and red colors and logo, with a baseball shooting through the sky like a comet, honor the team's long-time affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"We wanted our new name and brand to be something that reflects Oklahoma's rich baseball history and our affiliation with the Dodgers but is also uniquely ours and embraces the future of our city and state," said Oklahoma City Comets President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "Mickey Mantle-the Commerce Comet-is an iconic baseball figure for our state, our city, our team and our ballpark. In addition, the OKC Comets name and different marks that display images of space suggest a look toward the future and enables us to have a bit of fun bringing our new identity to life for our fans."

Byrnes said the local community and key stakeholders played a significant role in selecting the new name. Over the past two years, team officials hosted focus groups with members of the community and reviewed the high volume of feedback received from fans via social media and email submissions.

"We appreciate our community of fans who provided input into the new name and brand and who have supported this team throughout the years-since 1962," Byrnes said. "Our commitment is to continue to provide the same fun, family-friendly game day experience our fans have come to expect-now with new signage, new uniforms and mascots."

The team remains the Los Angeles Dodgers Triple-A affiliate through at least 2030 under the current Professional Development League license, featuring players one step away from Major League Baseball for years to come.

Work is underway to replace signage, uniforms and other graphics with the OKC Comets brand, which will greet fans when the new season begins in April 2025. Fans who want to get a jump-start on displaying the new brand can purchase OKC Comets merchandise online or at the Team Store, located on the west side of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Season memberships for 2025 are currently available for purchase.

