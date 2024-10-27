Indiana Fever Announce Head Coaching Change

October 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever announced on Sunday that the organization has parted ways with head coach Christie Sides.

"We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth," said Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf. "While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future."

In two years as head coach, Sides posted a 33-47 (.413) regular-season record, and last season she helped lead the Fever to their first postseason appearance since 2016. In addition to aiding in the development of back-to-back WNBA Rookies of the Year (Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark), Sides became the first coach in franchise history to be named WNBA Coach of the Month (August, 2024).

