Connecticut Sun Announce Head Coaching Change

October 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has parted ways with head coach Stephanie White.

During White's time with the Sun, she coached Connecticut to a 55-25 regular season and a 7-7 postseason record, ultimately leading the team to two semi-finals appearances. In 2023, White was selected as a 2023 WNBA All-Star Game head coach and ended the season with 2023 WNBA and AP Coach of the Year accolades.

"We want to thank Stephanie for her time in Connecticut and her commitment to our organization over the past two seasons," said Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President. "We wish her the best in her future endeavors."

