Utah Royals FC Name Jimmy Coenraets as Head Coach

October 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces the hiring of Interim Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets as its next full-time head coach. The Belgian's contract runs through the 2027 season.

"I am incredibly proud to take on the role of head coach for the Utah Royals." said Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets. "My focus is not only on winning but also on developing each player and colleague so that we can excel both as a team and as individuals, on and off the field. As the youngest coach in the league, I aim to grow alongside the club and work towards a long-term vision that benefits our fans and the community. We've already seen a fantastic support base in our first year as an expansion team, and it's my goal to give them even more reasons to support us and come back. I am looking forward to building on the foundations that have been established. I want to express my gratitude to Kelly and John for trusting me with the club's vision."

Coenraets started as an assistant, arriving midway through the 2024 season but was elevated to Interim Head Coach following a club reorganization on June 30. Since being named Interim Head Coach in July, the Royals have a 5-3-2 record in NWSL play, earning 17 points under Coenraets, tripling its point total in six less matches, and they won their group in the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. Only the current top three teams in the NWSL (Orlando, Gotham FC, and Washington) have collected more points than Utah since the league returned after the NWSL Summer Cup. The team has scored 23 goals across all competitions since the coaching change, a stark difference from the 7 goals scored to open the season. The recent surge in form under Coenraets has the Royals placed four points below the line in 10th place, after sitting at the bottom of the league for the majority of the season.

"In our continued efforts to deliver a product that our fans are proud of, we are excited to have Jimmy stay in Utah long term." said John Kimball, President of Utah Royals FC and Real Salt Lake. "Despite the adversity that we have faced this season, Jimmy has exemplified what it means to be part of the Utah Royals with his dedication to the game as well as Utah's incredible community. He has integrated seamlessly into the team environment, building productive and positive relationships with players and staff. We remain focused on building a team on and off the field that can compete at the highest level for years to come, and we believe that Jimmy is the ideal candidate to lead us forward."

Arriving in Utah the Belgian brought with him nearly a decade's worth of experience in the women's professional game, entering in 2016 at the age of 21. He holds a degree in marketing and international football business from the University of Brussels along with an UEFA A Coaching Licence. Coenraets' most recent position before moving to the Wasatch Front was the manager at OH Leuven. When Coenraets took over as manager in 2020, OH Leuven ranked last in the league, at the end of Coenraets' second season he turned them into a title contender and was named Belgium Pro League Manager of the Year. During his time at OH Leuven, the Belgian had a record of 77-26-12 in five seasons.

"We are thrilled to have Jimmy on-board." said URFC Sporting Director Kelly Cousins Under his leadership since being named interim, the players have found their form on the pitch and have completely bought in to the vision that Jimmy has for this club, both on and off the field. Jimmy's commitment to excellence, winning, community and attention to detail aligns with our core values at the Utah Royals, and we are excited for him to stay long term."

URFC (7-14-3, 24pts, 10th NWSL) is riding a four game unbeaten-streak into the final match of 2024. Officially eliminated from the playoffs, the Royals can still finish the season in 10th place by winning the season finale. Decision Day will see NJ/NY Gotham FC travel to Utah on November 1st at 7:30 p.m. MT at America First Field. Tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

