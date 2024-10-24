Wave FC Re-Signs Defender Kristen McNabb Veteran Defender Signs a Two-Year Deal Through the 2026 Season

October 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC has announced today that the club has signed defender Kristen McNabb to a new contract. McNabb's contract will begin on Jan. 1, 2025, and she will be under contract with the Wave through the 2026 season.

"I've loved being part of the Wave since the inaugural season and am excited to stay in San Diego and continue to grow both personally and professionally," said McNabb. "I love the community and the fans and feel very lucky that I get to be apart of this team for another two years."

The New Jersey native has been part of the Wave since the inaugural season in 2022 and has since become a prominent member of the roster logging over 5,000 minutes in her 61 NWSL regular season appearances with the club. The veteran defender was selected as the fourth pick in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft from Seattle Reign, where she played for five seasons.

The eight-year league veteran has proven to be an option for the club as both a midfielder and defender. The University of Virginia alum has logged 36 shots and scored five goals across all competitions. On the defensive end, the 30-year-old has logged 81 total tackles and 58 interceptions in her three seasons in San Diego.

"McNabb has been an integral part of this team and we are thrilled to have her continue with us in San Diego," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Her versatility across the back line and experience in the league are invaluable as we build for 2025 and beyond."

