Vanessa DiBernardo Signs New Contract with Current Through 2026

October 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo

KANSAS CITY - Veteran midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo has signed a new two-year contract with the Kansas City Current through the 2026 season, with an option for 2027. The new contract takes effect January 1, 2025.

"Vanessa is a leader on the field and off," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "Her vision and skill in the midfield have been crucial factors in our success this season. I'm excited that she has decided to extend her time in Kansas City and looking forward to working with her in the future years."

"Kansas City has quickly made me feel at home," said DiBernardo. "Being able to compete with my teammates and interact with the fans has been a joy these past two years. I'm excited to continue on this journey and work to bring home the championships that this city deserves."

DiBernardo was one of the first free agents signed by the Current prior to the 2023 season. She started 11 games for Kansas City that first season before suffering a concussion injury. Coming back strong from the injury in 2024, she has enjoyed a career season.

After scoring the first goal in CPKC Stadium history, then providing an assist in the same game, DiBernardo has been able to find the net and her teammates with ease. She has a total of five goals and five assists, plus another two assists in the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup this season. With 1,457 minutes played over 21 games in 2024, she is only 117 minutes shy of breaking the 15,000-minute barrier.

In two seasons with the Current, DiBernardo has already established her name in the club's record book. She is tied for the club lead in assists (7) and fifth all-time in corner kicks (40). Her five goals this season rank 8th in club history for single season scoring.

Before joining the Current, DiBernardo spent the first nine years of her career with the Chicago Red Stars. A native of Naperville, Ill., she was Chicago's first round pick in the 2014 NWSL Draft out of the University of Illinois. With the Red Stars she set club records for Minutes Played (12,465), Games Played (155) and Assists (22).

In her career DiBernardo has accumulated 188 appearances, with 170 starts. She has 17 goals and 29 assists, only two shy of the all-time NWSL career record.

DiBernardo and her teammates are in San Antonio, Texas for the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup Championship Friday, October 25. The Kansas City Current will close out the 2024 NWSL regular season Nov. 3 against the Chicago Red Stars. The first NWSL playoff game at CPKC Stadium will see the Kansas City Current host the NWSL quarterfinal Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. CT. Season Ticket Members currently have priority access to purchase tickets. Current Club Members early access window to tickets will begin Monday, Oct. 28.

