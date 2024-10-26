Aces to Restructure Front Office, GM Natalie Williams Contract Not Renewed

October 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas announced today that the team is restructuring its front office, and will not be renewing the contract of General Manager Natalie Williams.

"We are incredibly grateful for Natalie's invaluable efforts in helping build the Aces into the premier franchise in the WNBA," said Fargas. "Her time with the organization extends back to the league's formative years in Utah, and she will forever be a part of our history, having left an indelible mark as both a player and an executive. We wish the best for Natalie and her family."

The Aces hired Williams as the team's general manager in April 2022, and her leadership returned immediate dividends as the team went on to win back-to-back WNBA Championships in 2022 and 2023.

"It has been a joy and honor to serve as General Manager of the Las Vegas Aces," said Williams. "Winning two WNBA Championships with this incredible group of players and staff has been a dream come true. I want to thank Mark Davis and the Aces Organization for the incredible opportunity to help lead this franchise. I love the WNBA, and it has been wonderful watching the growth of the game. I'm looking forward to what lies ahead."

LAS VEGAS (October 26, 2024)-Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas announced today that the team is restructuring its front office, and will not be renewing the contract of General Manager Natalie Williams.

"We are incredibly grateful for Natalie's invaluable efforts in helping build the Aces into the premier franchise in the WNBA," said Fargas. "Her time with the organization extends back to the league's formative years in Utah, and she will forever be a part of our history, having left an indelible mark as both a player and an executive. We wish the best for Natalie and her family."

The Aces hired Williams as the team's general manager in April 2022, and her leadership returned immediate dividends as the team went on to win back-to-back WNBA Championships in 2022 and 2023.

"It has been a joy and honor to serve as General Manager of the Las Vegas Aces," said Williams. "Winning two WNBA Championships with this incredible group of players and staff has been a dream come true. I want to thank Mark Davis and the Aces Organization for the incredible opportunity to help lead this franchise. I love the WNBA, and it has been wonderful watching the growth of the game. I'm looking forward to what lies ahead."

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 26, 2024

Aces to Restructure Front Office, GM Natalie Williams Contract Not Renewed - Las Vegas Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.