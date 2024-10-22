Oregon Lightning Joining AF1 for 2025

October 22, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Arena Football One is excited to officially announce that the Oregon Lightning will join the league for the 2025 Premiere season. With an experienced Head Coach and dedicated ownership group, the Oregon Lightning will bring another emerging market into AF1 for 2025.

With an experienced arena coach in Chuck Jones as part of the ownership group, the Oregon Lightning brings a hometown feel to the 50-yard game. Sara Gumm and Jay Jenkins joined Jones as part of the Lightning's ownership group. With a passionate, hard-working, and dedicated ownership group, the Lightning are well-poised to bring Central Oregon onto the national stage.

"I've seen Chuck's dedication firsthand for over 20 years, and I'm excited to partner with these two on this incredible journey," co-owner Sara Gumm says. "Together, we're committed to the Oregon Lightning team and plan to light up the in-game experience in Central Oregon."

By bringing together a homegrown Arena Football veteran like Chuck Jones with local business leaders like Gumm and Jenkins, the Lightning are building a team that will become a focal point for the Central Oregon Community.

The First Interstate Bank Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds will be home for the Lightning in 2025 and the excitement is already building for Arena Football to touchdown in Central Oregon.

AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher said, "We are incredibly excited to be bringing Arena Football to Bend. The hometown and homegrown roots of their organization will bring the passion and excitement of Friday Night Lights to the professional arena stage."

Arena Football One is excited to welcome Oregon back into the Arena Football world and to see what dedicated and responsible leadership can deliver to Oregon football fans.

AF1 is excited as we continue our progress toward our Premiere Season in 2025. With more announcements coming about expansion and scheduling, AF1 is building for 2025 and beyond.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.