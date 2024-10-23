Chicago Red Stars Unveil New Name and Crest

October 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars, Chicago's premier professional women's soccer club, unveiled their new name and crest today. Going forward, the club will be known as Chicago Stars Football Club.

"As the stewards of this club, Laura Ricketts, the ownership group and the leadership team believe it is time to evolve our identity as a symbol of this new chapter," said Karen Leetzow, Chicago Stars FC president. "It is our intent going forward to honor the legacy made by past players, fans and associates, while carving a new path for the club and representing Chicago more authentically on and off the pitch."

This is the first major brand transformation for the Stars in their nearly 20-year history. The name, Chicago Red Stars, was chosen in 2009 as a tribute to the four stars found on the Chicago city flag. The club's crest, which also paid tribute to the city flag with its colors and stripes, was modified once in 2017, but kept the familiar elements of the Chicago flag intact.

The new Chicago Stars FC logo will continue to honor Chicago with iconic elements, most notably, the red star at the heart of the crest. Similar to the stars on the Chicago flag that represent meaningful moments in Chicago history, the star at the center of the crest represents the club's players: past, present and future. Placing the players at the heart of the club has been a priority for the new Chicago Stars FC ownership group since the start of their tenure last year, and the star on the crest is a symbolic representation of that commitment.

More subtle nods to Chicago include the curved shape at the top of the crest that is meant to resemble the marquees found across the city including that of the Chicago Theatre and the Wrigley Field marquee; the site of the Red Stars' record-breaking Red Stars Takeover Wrigley Field match. The blues that fill the crest also hold a subtle nod to the city as the adjoining of the "Night Sky" and "Great Lake" blues symbolize the meeting between the land and lake.

The new Chicago Stars FC logo is featured throughout Chicago today as a means of reintroducing the club citywide and demonstrating the club's commitment to representing and connecting Chicago's diverse neighborhoods. The first fan to identify all 25 crests will win two Stars season ticket membership for the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season. Fans can learn more on how to enter the contest on the Chicago Stars social media channels on X and Instagram.

Chicago Stars FC will release a limited-edition capsule collection of new apparel items that feature the new name and celebrate the new logo. The apparel will be available exclusively on the official online team store and available for purchase at the November 3 matchup against the Kansas City Current at SeatGeek Stadium.

Chicago Stars FC will continue to dawn the Red Stars name and crest for the remainder of the season and into playoffs, before fully transitioning to the news crest at the beginning of the 2025 season. Chicago Stars FC would like to thank creative agency Rabe X Birch for their help in designing the club's new crest and Ona Creative for their help in bringing it to life for the launch. More information about the new crest, the Chicago Stars FC and to secure tickets to the team's remaining matches, fans can visit chicagoredstars.com/stars.

