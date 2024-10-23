RAJ Sports Announces Executive Hires

October 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - RAJ Sports, the sports investment platform for the Bhathal Family, owners and operators of Portland Thorns FC and the new Portland WNBA franchise, announced two new executive hires today naming Mike Whitehead as Managing Director of RAJ Sports and Karina LeBlanc as Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth Development. RAJ Sports focuses on investment opportunities in sports and sports-related properties and will provide operational and advisory support from an ownership level on the Bhathal Family's sports investments.

"We are working to establish an infrastructure to allow us to best serve the needs of the Portland Thorns and new Portland WNBA expansion team and we believe the RAJ Sports platform will be integral to growing and evolving the women's sports landscape in Portland," said Lisa Bhathal Merage, Founder and CEO, RAJ Sports. "We plan to support and invest in both the Portland Thorns and Portland WNBA separately, however, RAJ Sports will work collectively with both clubs to establish efficiencies and cohesion to best serve professional women's sports fans and the Portland community."

In his role as Managing Director for RAJ Sports, Whitehead will oversee the company's sports assets as well as to continue to grow the platform. Whitehead played an integral part in the acquisition of the Portland Thorns in January 2024 and the Portland WNBA expansion franchise in September 2024 and brings over 25 years of sports experience to RAJ Sports. Prior to RAJ Sports, Whitehead held various positions in the NFL, NBA and MLS most notably as the SVP - Finance for the Sacramento Kings where he oversaw finance for the Kings and the Golden 1 Center and managed the company's real estate assets, including the Kimpton Sawyer hotel and DOCO (the shopping and entertainment district surrounding the Golden 1 Center) and as the SVP - Team Finance at the NBA where he played a key role in the development of the transformational CBA and Revenue Sharing plan in 2011.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join RAJ Sports and would like to thank Lisa Bhathal Merage, Alex Bhathal and the Bhathal Family for their continued support," said Whitehead. "I am passionate about the continued growth of women's sports. I look forward to working alongside some very talented individuals to solidify Portland as the epicenter for women's sports."

LeBlanc is currently transitioning from her role as General Manager of the Portland Thorns and will serve as the Executive Vice President Strategic Growth and Development. As the Thorns General Manager, LeBlanc lead the Portland side to the 2022 NWSL Championship. LeBlanc is the first person in the National Women's Soccer League to win the title as a player (2013 for Thorns FC) and as a GM. Prior to joining the club ahead of the 2022 season, LeBlanc served as the Head of Women's Football for Concacaf since 2018, overseeing the efforts of 41 confederations across North America, Central America and the Caribbean Islands to strengthen and grow the women's game. In her position, LeBlanc focused on developing women's soccer throughout the region by increasing opportunities for women in soccer across multiple areas including through grassroots and competitions platforms, development and coaching initiatives, and administration. She launched the Women's Football strategy in 2019 and was a key part and voice of the Concacaf's new women's ecosystem. As a player for Canada, LeBlanc played in five FIFA Women's World Cups and two Summer Olympics, winning a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join RAJ Sports and to continue the mission of evolving women's sports for the greater good of the Portland community," said LeBlanc. "I look forward to connecting with fans, supporters, partners and local leaders in our community to share the collective impact of the Portland Thorns and Portland WNBA."

RAJ SPORTS RAJ Sports, led by Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage, focuses on investment opportunities in sports and sports-related properties, drawing on the Bhathal family's multi-generational experience and relationships in the industry. The firm seeks to leverage the power of sports to affect broader social and economic change through a variety of business and philanthropic strategies. Its deep experience in professional sports operations and large-scale real estate developments that create thriving community centers, positions the firm to deliver valuable assets that will support further growth for the players, staff, and fans. In 2013, the Bhathal family became investors in the Sacramento Kings (NBA); subsequently building the platform to include the Sacramento RiverCats (MiLB), Stockton Kings (NBA G-League) and several sports anchored real estate developments. The 2024 acquisitions of Portland Thorns (NWSL) and the WNBA Portland expansion team represents a milestone for the city of Portland and places it at the epicenter of growth for women's sports.

