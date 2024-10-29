Canada's West Coast Band 54-40 Set to Headline 2024 Grey Cup Festival Gala Dinner Presented by RBC

[VANCOUVER] - The wait is nearly over as the countdown to the weeklong festival preceding Canada's Big Game, the 111th Grey Cup, has been reduced to a mere twelve days. Organizers of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival continue to add all-star power to an already impressive lineup of official partners and musical acts with the announcement of four new partners and two new musical performers.

Bringing the festival's official partnership total to 60 is gold partner Chevrolet, silver partner PCI Developments, and bronze partners Seattle Seahawks and King's Hawaiian.

Joining the all-Canadian group of musicians which will entertain fans throughout the festival is eight-time JUNO-nominated alt-rock band, 54-40, who will headline the Gala Dinner presented by RBC on Friday, November 15th. With deep roots in British Columbia, the group originally formed in Tsawwassen and performed live for the first time in Coquitlam in 1981 before rising to national acclaim with multi-platinum releases and fan-favourites like, 'I Go Blind' and 'Ocean Pearl'.

"For over four decades, 54-40 have been Canada's west coast rock band and we couldn't be more excited to have them integrated into the enormous party we're throwing in Vancouver in just over a week from now," said Duane Vienneau, Co-Chair of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival and President of the BC Lions. The festival is now releasing a limited number of individual tickets to the Gala Dinner on ticketmaster.ca/greycup.

Leading the cohort of new partners is Chevrolet Canada, signing-on as title sponsor of the Indoor Tailgate (November 17th) and Cheer Extravaganza (November 16th).

"Both the Indoor Tailgate and Cheer Extravaganza are beloved annual festival events and Chevrolet will have the unique opportunity to cheer and celebrate alongside a diverse audience of fans," explained Wiwchar.

"The Chevrolet Indoor Tailgate is designed for fans who want that elevated game day experience and atmosphere before heading to BC Place, so we've got live music from Tebey, a delicious food and beverage menu, and special appearances from Commissioner Ambrosie, the Grey Cup trophy, and a fan-favourite here in Vancouver, WWE superstar Chelsea Green," said Vienneau. The festival has now released a limited number of individual tickets to the Chevrolet Indoor Tailgate on ticketmaster.ca/greycup.

Opening for Tebey at the Chevrolet Indoor Tailgate is dynamic up-and-coming country-pop trio, The Heels.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets to the Chevrolet Indoor Tailgate (November 17th / $175 plus tax and fees) and Gala Dinner presented by RBC (November 15th / $375 plus tax and fees) are now available for purchase at ticketmaster.ca/greycup.

