CFL Honour Roll: Week 21 - Arbuckle Earns Player of the Week
October 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Nick Arbuckle, Damon Webb and the Montreal Alouettes' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 21: OFFENCE
QB | Nick Arbuckle | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 30 - EDM 31
PFF Player Grade: 91.7
23-of-32 passing (71.9 per cent) for a career-high 378 yards, including a season-best 41-yard completion to Makai Polk
Third and fourth touchdown passes of the season
119.0 efficiency rating
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 21: DEFENCE
DB | Damon Webb | Ottawa REDBLACKS | HAM 31 - OTT 37
PFF Player Grade: 82.2
59 total defensive snaps
Three defensive tackles
Fifth interception of the season
81.4 Grade on 37 coverage snaps
Second Honour Roll All-Week selection (Week 13)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 21: OFFENSIVE LINE
Montreal Alouettes | WPG 28 - MTL 27
PFF unit grade: 88.5
Top-3 performers
Nick Callender | 81.4
Justin Lawrence | 81.3
Pier-Olivier Lestage | 79.2
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 21
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Nick Arbuckle | Toronto | 91.7
RB | Deonta McMahon | Toronto | 68.5
REC | Makai Polk | Toronto | 86.6
OL | Brett Boyko | Edmonton | 85.6
DL | Jordan Domineck | Montreal | 78.6
LB | Tony Jones | Winnipeg | 77.7
DB | Damon Webb | Ottawa | 82.2
RET | Isaiah Wooden | Hamilton | 90.9
K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 78.1
ST | Isaac Darkangelo | Toronto | 89.6
2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary
93.9 | W11 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
93.6 | W20 | QB |Chad Kelly | Toronto
93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
93.1 | W17 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg
93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton
92.7 | W9 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto
92.7 | W20 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
92.5 | W16 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
