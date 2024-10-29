Paredes Is Stamps' Nominee for Gaudaur Award

October 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders are pleased to announce kicker René Paredes as the team's nominee for the 2024 Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award.

The honour is given annually to the Canadian player who best demonstrates the attributes of the country's veterans, such as strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities. The award, which has been presented annually since 2010, was created in memory of Jake Gaudaur - the CFL's longest-standing Commissioner and a distinguished World War II veteran.

Paredes is the longest-serving member of the team and recently concluded his 10th season as a team captain. The kicker has never missed a contest in his 13-year career and in 2024 he moved into second place on the franchise's list of career games.

Born in Venezuela and raised in Montreal, Paredes now calls Calgary home year-round with his wife and two children. He is active in the community including serving as the leader of a group of players that makes visits to patients at the Alberta Children's Hospital the day before every home game throughout the season.

On the field, Paredes played all 18 games in 2024 and was the Stampeders' nominee for the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award for the eighth time in his career. He was successful on 41 of 44 field-goal attempts this season for a success rate of 93.2 per cent. The totals include a league-leading 23 field goals from at least 40 yards and a CFL-best 92-per-cent success rate from 40-plus yards. He has added 33 extra points and one single this season for a total of 157 points.

Paredes' season highlights include going six-for-six on field goals in the season-opener against Hamilton, a 52-yard game-winning overtime field goal against Winnipeg in Week 4 and a career-long 57-yard field goal against Edmonton in the Labour Day Classic.

The Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award winner will be announced at the CFL awards on Nov. 14 in Vancouver as part of Grey Cup Week.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.