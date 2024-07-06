Winning Streak Halted as Hawks Take Second Half Opener

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution have made a habit of leaving the opposition in the dust with one sided victories but were given a taste of their own medicine in the second half opener on Saturday night at WellSpan Park, falling to the Staten Island FerryHawks by an 11-1 score.

York grabbed an early lead in the first. The Revs got a leadoff knock from Matt McDermott who was erased immediately on a double play. Donovan Casey made sure the inning was not wasted, however, hitting his third home run in as many nights, parking his 11th of the year to left center for a solo home run.

Staten Island loaded the bases against York starter Aaron Fletcher with one out in the second inning, but the lefty struck out both Andres Noriega and Jordan Howard to strand all three, keeping York at a 1-0 advantage as he struck out the side in the inning.

Luis Castro started what would become a killer night with a two-out, two run home run to right center in the third inning, putting the FerryHawks on top 2-1.

Staten Island added a run on a throwing error in the top of the fourth, and things got chippy shortly thereafter when Jordan Howard got tangled up with second baseman Kobe Kato on a fielder's choice that ended the inning. The Revs took exception to the contact and trailed to that point, 3-1.

After Nate Scantlin was plunked to start the top of the fifth, Castro, Joe Dunand (RBI), and Ben Norman knocked three straight one-out singles. With two outs, a bases loaded walk to Andres Noriega plated a second run to put the FerryHawks up 5-1. Fletcher finished the inning by punching out Howard for a career high ninth strikeout as he struck out the side for the second time.

Castro's day continued with a two-run blast to left center field with two outs in the sixth, chasing Fletcher (5-3) from the game with a 7-1 score.

York could not find an answer for FerryHawk starter Christian Capuano (7-3) who allowed just one run over seven frames while punching out five, pulling into a tie for the league lead in wins with teammate Aaron Leasher and York's Ethan Lindow.

Noriega and Howard went back-to-back with a pair of solo shots off reliever Tom Sutera in the seventh, and two more scored against Will Stewart in the eighth on a Dunand single and a Norman double, putting the FerryHawks up 11-1. Staten Island scored in six consecutive innings from the third through the eighth with two-run frames in five of those six innings including all four innings from the fifth through the eighth.

York infielder Alexis Pantoja pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth for York, holding Staten Island scoreless for the first time since the second inning in his fifth career pitching appearance (third scoreless) and third appearance with York (second scoreless).

York will send Jon Olsen (6-0, 2.84) to the mound in Sunday's rubber match opposite of Staten Island's Cam Hill (0-2, 8.62) at 2 PM. The day features Princess Character Appearances, AAA Member Appreciation Day, and Sunday Funday by Weis Markets. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: York's one run marked its fewest scored in a game since June 9; the Revs entered the game with 480 runs scored on the season, leading the league by 80 runs, while on pace for a league record at 7.6 runs per game. The 11 runs are the Revs' most allowed in a game in exactly one month (June 6 at Charleston). They had posted a 2.94 staff ERA on their six-game winning streak that was snapped Saturday night. The four home runs allowed are a season high and their most allowed in a game in almost a year (four vs Spire City on July 12, 2023). Casey has homered in three straight and has an RBI in eight consecutive games, 11 of his last 12, and 16 of his last 18 games; he leads the league with 76 RBI in 61 games played on the season. McDermott has hit safely in six straight, 13 of 14, 17 of 19, and 26 of his last 29 games. Jacob Rhinesmith lost a 13-game hitting streak on which he batted .474. Rudy Martin Jr doubled twice, extending his current hitting streak to 10 games. Fletcher suffered his first loss since June 1; the Revs had won each of his previous five starts with Fletcher earning victories in two of those. One night after striking out 13 Hawks, Revs pitching registered 14 strike outs, their most in a game since posting a season-high 18 punch outs on May 11 vs Gastonia.

